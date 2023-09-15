Out of Forbes 500 ranked colleges, San Diego State University places 43rd in the nation, 16th of 25 public colleges

The legacy of the red and black continues as San Diego State University places yet again on Forbes Magazine.

SDSU ranks at No. 43 in the nation and No. 16 out of the top 25 public colleges.

“Our students are succeeding at unprecedented rates, and our growing partnerships across the public and private sectors are creating tremendous employment and social-mobility opportunities for our family of nearly 500,000 SDSU alumni,” said President Adela de la Torre in the school’s newsletter.

SDSU is notable for many of its accomplishments, including being “a leading research centered institution, displaying academic excellence and providing a diverse environment for all its students,” according to its mission statement.

SDSU is the oldest higher education institution in San Diego. What started with seven faculty members and 91 students meeting by a downtown drugstore 126 years ago, is now a leading university, creating initiatives not only in education but in philanthropy, revenue and investments.

The school also provides over 300 various student organizations, a top tier Division 1 athletics program and opportune experiences.

Over 36,000 students attend SDSU. A bachelor’s degree in 96 areas and 84 fields of study can be chosen from. Twenty-three doctoral degrees, as well as online and international programs are offered.

Fourth-year finance major Ragini Parkhi is one of those students who gives the credibility of her success at SDSU to her professors.

“My professors are both teachers and professionals in the ‘real’ world,” Parkhi said. “It’s really nice to hear someone’s perspective who has worked in the industry for 20-30 years, and for them to be able to teach me practices alongside the textbook. I have been able to form close bonds with some of my honors professors, who have taught me stuff outside of business that is more interdisciplinary. They have been so great.”

SDSU is known to have some famous alumni who have have walked the hallways of the campus, including Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, basketball star Kawhi Leonard, Ralph Rubio, founder of Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill and actor and former professional football player Carl Weathers, who credits pursuing his multi-talents through his time at SDSU.

Another significant moment to document the school’s history is from 1963, when former President John F. Kennedy became the first person in the university and CSU system to receive an honorary doctorate and give a commencement speech.

SDSU moved 20 places up from last year on Forbes list. Frank Harris III, interim associate dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and professor from the department of Administration, Rehabilitation and Postsecondary Education, shared his thoughts about the ranking.

“We are an outstanding university — outstanding in terms of research, the quality of the students, campus life, athletics and community engagement,” Harris said. “It doesn’t surprise me that we’re ranked where we are. As a matter of fact, I would expect us to continue to rise. I expect that when these rankings come out again next year, we will be even higher than we are today.”

As part of the Kumeyaay Land Acknowledgement, San Diego State University promotes balance in life through pursuing goals of knowledge and understanding. With its continuous achievements and growing success, SDSU is documented as one of the best institutions in the United States.