Women’s volleyball bounces back with sweep over Gonzaga

The San Diego State women’s volleyball team overpowered the Gonzaga Bulldogs with a 3-0 sweep at the Charlotte Y. Martin Centre on Friday, Sept. 15.

The Aztecs won each of the three sets with scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-17. The offense produced 39 kills on 95 attacks, while the defense came up with 38 digs.

In the first set, outside hitter Madison Corf had six kills to establish her presence early while setter Fatima Hall had seven assists. The Aztecs created a pair of 4-0 runs to keep Gonzaga at bay.

Late in the first set, middle blocker Julia Haynie came up with a critical service ace to set up game point for the Aztecs before outside hitter Mikela Labno capped off the first set with one of her four kills in the contest.

In the second set, Corf added another four kills to her total. Corf finished the game with 12 kills and 12 points to lead the team. Opposite hitter Taylor Underwood, as well as Haynie, had eight kills each to contribute to the Aztecs’ offense.

Midway through the set, a service ace by Underwood helped the Aztecs create a 17-11 advantage. The Bulldogs answered with a 5-0 run to cut the Aztecs’ lead to 22-20. Haynie put a stop to the Bulldogs’ rally attempt with the final of her three kills in the second set to clinch set number two for the Aztecs.

In the third set, the Bulldogs kept pace with the Aztecs early. With the score tied at 13 apiece, the Aztecs put their foot on the gas and finished the game with a 12-4 run. The run was highlighted by outside hitter Tautua’a Heipua, who did her damage control with three service aces.

A stellar night all around for the Aztecs as setters Hall and Sarena Gonzalez combined for 35 assists. Defensive contributions came from multiple players, as defensive specialist McKenna Douglas led the way with eight digs while Heipua added another six digs. Hall and defensive specialist Darnell Bailey contributed five digs each.

In total, the Aztecs outscored Gonzaga 75-62.

The Aztecs (4-6) will have a quick turnaround as they are set to face Eastern Washington, a foe that they are 3-0 against all time. The Scarlet and Black will matchup against Eastern Washington today, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.