Women’s volleyball wins first home match of the year against San José State

The San Diego State women’s volleyball team brought high energy to their 3-1 win against San José State in their first Mountain West home match on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Peterson Gym.

After losing the first set 14-25, SDSU (6-7 overall and 1-1 in Mountain West) came back and won three sets in a row to seal their first conference win.

“For our team, it’s usually not that difficult. Just because we connect so well off of the court that when we get on the court, it works out,” libero McKenna Douglas said. “Pulling each other up is super easy.”

Douglas had 12 digs — the second-most for the Aztecs in the match. Senior transfer Bailey Darnell came off the bench with 13 digs to lead SDSU.

The Aztecs came back in the second set to win a close result. San José State (9-6 overall and 0-2 in Mountain West) gave up a point with a missed serve to even the score to 23-23. SDSU did the same one point later, which tied the score again to 24-24. However, the Aztecs pulled through and ended the set 26-24 on a block by junior Elly Schraeder.

“We try to work on it in practice, it’s hard to simulate that type of intensity and the crowd and everything,” said head coach Brent Hilliard. “So that’s just live and learn, and we had another day of it. We’ve had a bunch of those lately and we’ve gotten better.”

In the third set, the Aztecs paid the Spartans back with a score of 25-18, taking the lead early and never losing control of the match. SDSU had three streaks of three or more points scored in the set.

In the fourth and final set, the Aztecs and Spartans were close again, putting up their best effort. The teams were tied seven times during the set, with neither showing signs of backing down.

SDSU pulled ahead of San José State with a score of 23-21 when Taylor Underwood put away a kill. The last point was awarded to the Aztecs when a block by the Spartans went out of bounds, with the celebration delayed by a review.

After confirmation, Underwood’s kill sealed the first win of the Mountain West season for SDSU.

The Aztecs will be on the road for the next two matches, beginning at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Colorado State.