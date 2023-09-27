Tyler Kowack wins in New Mexico, men’s golf places third in team play

San Diego State sophomore Tyler Kowack carded a 5-under-par 67 in the final round of the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate to become the second Aztec men’s golfer to win an invitational this fall.

Entering the day in a tie for sixth place out of 104 golfers, Kowack started on the seventh hole and quickly shot up the standings. The sophomore was 4-under-par through the first 16 holes and found himself in a tie for first place as he entered the last two holes at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A bogey on the par-5 fifth hole dropped Kowack back down to second place. With only one hole left, Kowack was forced to birdie in order to tie the leaders. With roughly 100 yards to an elevated green on the par-4 sixth hole, Kowack spun the ball back with a lob wedge into the cup to give himself his first-ever collegiate victory with a tournament score of 11-under-par 205.

Kowack’s victory comes roughly two weeks after junior Justin Hastings took home individual honors at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. SDSU has now captured first place in the individual portion twice through three events this fall.

With help from Kowack’s tournament score, SDSU was able to claim third out of 20 teams in team play with a cumulative score of 14-under 850. Tournament host University of New Mexico took home first place at 29-under, edging out Texas Tech by three strokes.

Junior Shea Lague started out the day in a tie for second but finished the tournament at 2-under-par 214 after carding a 5-over 77 final round. Lague had two birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey in his final round.

Hastings and sophomore Chanachon Chokprajakchat finished in a tie for 31st at even-par. Hastings shot a 2-under 70 in the final round, sinking four birdies over a six-hole stretch. Chokprajakchat started out 5-over through the first nine holes but recorded an eagle and two birdies to finish at one-over-par 73 for the final round.

Sophomore Dylan Oyama rounded out the group, finishing in a tie for 68th place at a tournament score of 8-over 224. Oyama shot a 5-over 77 in the final round, with seven bogeys and 2 birdies.

Senior Skyler Ngo also competed in the event as an individual for SDSU. Ngo shot a 5-over-par 77 to finish in a tie for 78th at 10-over-par 226.

SDSU wraps up its fall slate with the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas from Oct. 9 to 11.