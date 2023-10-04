SDSU Adapted Athletics team participates in wheelchair tennis tournament

SDSU Wheelchair Tennis athletes had the opportunity to showcase their impressive tennis skills in the second wheelchair tournament on Sept. 15th

Madison Laracuente & Danielle Kenaley SDSU Wheelchair Tennis athletes had the opportunity to showcase their impressive tennis skills in the second annual wheelchair tournament The organization fostered an environment of support and a network for adaptive athletes in their future endeavors. Video by Madison Laracuente and Danielle Kenaley