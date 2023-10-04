News This Week




The 2023-2024 Women in Business Executive Board (Photo Courtesy of Gracie Padilla)

Breaking business barriers: SDSU's Women in Business Club leads the way

Jacob Alvarado Waipuk poses at the Recreation Field 103 during the Native Day celebration on Sept. 23.

The Native Resource Center celebrates California Native Day

San Diego State Universitys Dance 383 class and SDSU Ignite perform their final number at Gallagher Square for the Padres Korean Heritage night pre-show on Sept. 19. 2023.

SDSU’s first ever K-pop class, SDSU Ignite perform at the Padres’ Korean Heritage night pre-show

The re-implementation of the Red & Black shuttle program is available for SDSU students weekdays from 6-10 p.m.

SDSU introduces revamped Red & Black shuttle program

Daniel Caesar performs at Gallagher Square at Petco Park for his Superpowers World Tour on September, 21st, 2023.

Daniel Caesar, Orion Sun unite fans in an intimate San Diego concert

SDSU Adapted Athletics team participates in wheelchair tennis tournament

SDSU Wheelchair Tennis athletes had the opportunity to showcase their impressive tennis skills in the second wheelchair tournament on Sept. 15th
by Madison Laracuente and Danielle KenaleyOctober 4, 2023
Madison Laracuente & Danielle Kenaley
SDSU Wheelchair Tennis athletes had the opportunity to showcase their impressive tennis skills in the second annual wheelchair tournament

The organization fostered an environment of support and a network for adaptive athletes in their future endeavors.

Video by Madison Laracuente and Danielle Kenaley






