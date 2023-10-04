News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
The 2023-2024 Women in Business Executive Board (Photo Courtesy of Gracie Padilla)

Breaking business barriers: SDSU's Women in Business Club leads the way

2
Jacob Alvarado Waipuk poses at the Recreation Field 103 during the Native Day celebration on Sept. 23.

The Native Resource Center celebrates California Native Day

3
San Diego State Universitys Dance 383 class and SDSU Ignite perform their final number at Gallagher Square for the Padres Korean Heritage night pre-show on Sept. 19. 2023.

SDSU’s first ever K-pop class, SDSU Ignite perform at the Padres’ Korean Heritage night pre-show

4
The re-implementation of the Red & Black shuttle program is available for SDSU students weekdays from 6-10 p.m.

SDSU introduces revamped Red & Black shuttle program

5
Daniel Caesar performs at Gallagher Square at Petco Park for his Superpowers World Tour on September, 21st, 2023.

Daniel Caesar, Orion Sun unite fans in an intimate San Diego concert

Advertisement

The Daily Aztec Live! October 4th, 2023

Second Daily Aztec Live! broadcast of the fall semester, featuring the Global Climate Strike Day protest, Aztec football and more
by Rosalie Burich, Madison Cadena, Dominique Rocha, Lindsey Brintwood, Madison Laracuete, and Lindsey BelskyOctober 4, 2023
by Rosalie Burich and Madison Cadena
The+Daily+Aztec+Live%21+October+4th%2C+2023

The Daily Aztec Live! with anchors Lindsey Brintwood, Madison Laracuete, Nicki Rocha and Lindsey Belsky.

Produced by Madison Cadena and Rosalie Burich
About the Contributors
Rosalie Burich, Multimedia Editor
Madison Cadena, Live Producer






© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in