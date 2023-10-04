News This Week




Breaking business barriers: SDSU's Women in Business Club leads the way

Breaking business barriers: SDSU's Women in Business Club leads the way

2
The Native Resource Center celebrates California Native Day

The Native Resource Center celebrates California Native Day

3
SDSU's first ever K-pop class, SDSU Ignite perform at the Padres' Korean Heritage night pre-show

SDSU’s first ever K-pop class, SDSU Ignite perform at the Padres’ Korean Heritage night pre-show

4
SDSU introduces revamped Red & Black shuttle program

SDSU introduces revamped Red & Black shuttle program

5
Daniel Caesar, Orion Sun unite fans in an intimate San Diego concert

Daniel Caesar, Orion Sun unite fans in an intimate San Diego concert

Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

Seven San Diego State fraternities are required to stop their activities amidst an ongoing investigation
by Eugenie Budnik, News EditorOctober 4, 2023
A+snapshot+of+Hepner+Hall%2C+San+Diego+State+University%E2%80%99s+oldest+building%2C+opened+in+1931.
Isabella Biunno
A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State University’s oldest building, opened in 1931.

Seven San Diego State fraternities have been placed on interim suspension as the university investigates reports of misconduct. 

The fraternities include Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Phi Delta Theta, Kappa Alpha, Pi Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Phi. 

In an email statement to The Daily Aztec, SDSU said, “Interim suspensions imposed on the individual fraternities are not connected to one another.” 

The reasoning for the suspensions has not been made public, as all suspended seven organizations are currently under investigation. 

Given the open investigations and each organization’s right to due process, no further details are available at this time,” SDSU said in the statement.

Under the interim suspension, all seven fraternities are required to stop their organizational activities. 

“Interim suspensions are put into place as part of an effort to address behavioral concerns within a recognized student organization while the concerns are investigated. SDSU prioritizes the health and safety of our campus community and takes reports of alleged misconduct seriously,”  the email read. 

Students showed mixed reactions for the mass fraternity suspension, but some are unsure of what transgression the organizations made.  

“I think it’s crazy that seven got suspended all at the same time. I saw a guy with a ‘free SDSU’ shirt on,” Jack Swinson, a third-year international business major, said. “I’m in Alpha Epsilon Pi, we didn’t get suspended. It is nice that we didn’t get suspended, and I’m not sure why (the seven fraternities) got suspended.”

These suspensions all come following the end of SDSU’s “dry period,” which lasts from Aug. 1 to Oct. 1 every academic year. 

During the dry period, all events held by recognized student organizations must be drug and alcohol free, according to SDSU’s website.

“I honestly saw it coming, especially since Oct. 1. is a really big deal in the Greek Life community,” said Madeline Eikamp, a senior political science major and member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. “I wasn’t really surprised.” 

Once the investigation has concluded, a letter detailing the university’s decisions will be posted on SDSU’s Organizational Policy and Misconduct page

This story is ongoing.
About the Contributors
Eugenie Budnik, News Editor
Isabella Biunno, Photo Editor
Isabella Biunno (she/her/hers) is a photographer for The Daily Aztec. She is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada where she was a part of yearbook and publications for nearly six years. She is a first-year Psychology major with an emphasis in neuroscience, and she plans to go to graduate school for Occupational Therapy. She loves photography, editing, and creating, and she can’t wait to continue shooting content for the DA. One thing she is passionate about outside of photojournalism is being involved in the disability/Autism community. She is a part of SDSU’s Adapted Athletics club, and she worked as an Instructor at a company back home called Inclusion Fusion where she was able to work with people with disabilities. Although her career-related passions fall in the healthcare field, she enjoys taking pictures and covering photo events just as much. She looks forward to expanding her experience as a photographer as well as capturing some astounding shots this year.






