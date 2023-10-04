Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

Seven San Diego State fraternities have been placed on interim suspension as the university investigates reports of misconduct.

The fraternities include Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Phi Delta Theta, Kappa Alpha, Pi Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Phi.

In an email statement to The Daily Aztec, SDSU said, “Interim suspensions imposed on the individual fraternities are not connected to one another.”

The reasoning for the suspensions has not been made public, as all suspended seven organizations are currently under investigation.

“Given the open investigations and each organization’s right to due process, no further details are available at this time,” SDSU said in the statement.

Under the interim suspension, all seven fraternities are required to stop their organizational activities.

“Interim suspensions are put into place as part of an effort to address behavioral concerns within a recognized student organization while the concerns are investigated. SDSU prioritizes the health and safety of our campus community and takes reports of alleged misconduct seriously,” the email read.

Students showed mixed reactions for the mass fraternity suspension, but some are unsure of what transgression the organizations made.

“I think it’s crazy that seven got suspended all at the same time. I saw a guy with a ‘free SDSU’ shirt on,” Jack Swinson, a third-year international business major, said. “I’m in Alpha Epsilon Pi, we didn’t get suspended. It is nice that we didn’t get suspended, and I’m not sure why (the seven fraternities) got suspended.”

These suspensions all come following the end of SDSU’s “dry period,” which lasts from Aug. 1 to Oct. 1 every academic year.

During the dry period, all events held by recognized student organizations must be drug and alcohol free, according to SDSU’s website.

“I honestly saw it coming, especially since Oct. 1. is a really big deal in the Greek Life community,” said Madeline Eikamp, a senior political science major and member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. “I wasn’t really surprised.”

Once the investigation has concluded, a letter detailing the university’s decisions will be posted on SDSU’s Organizational Policy and Misconduct page.

This story is ongoing.