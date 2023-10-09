Women’s golf shoots best 18-hole score of fall at Colorado Tournament

The San Diego State women’s golf team finished in 13th place at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the University of Denver Golf Course in Highlands Ranch, Colorado on Sunday.

The Aztecs shot a 6-over-par 294 in the final round and had a cumulative score of 22-over-par, edging out Harvard for the 13th spot out of 14 teams.

Despite the low finish, SDSU shot their best 18-hole and 54-hole score of the season. Four Aztecs also shot even par or better for their first nine holes of the final round.

Sophomore Stephanie Barbaglia led the Aztecs with a 1-under-par 71 in the final round. Barbaglia’s 71 marks her second straight under-par round after she carded a 2-under 70 on Saturday, Oct. 7.

During her final round, Barbaglia recorded an eagle on the second hole after chipping in from 84 yards. She also had three birdies in the round. Barbaglia finished the tournament in a tie for 27th place with a career-low cumulative score of 1-over-par 217.

Following Barbaglia was senior Anna Lina Otten, who carded a 5-over-par 221 for the tournament. Otten remained consistent throughout the whole event, shooting a 2-over-par 74 in the first two rounds and beating that score by one stroke on Sunday. With her steady play, Otten recorded a whopping 36 pars for the tournament and finished in a tie for 42nd place.

Freshman Emma Narita came in third for the Aztecs in a tie for 47th place with a 6-over-par 222 for the tournament.

After shooting an even-par 72 in the first round, Narita shot back-to-back 3-over-par rounds to finish the event. Narita recorded 3 birdies, 3 bogeys and a triple-bogey in her final round.

Senior Andrea Gomez came in fourth for the Aztecs with a 10-over-par 226 for the tournament. Gomez matched her first-round score with a 3-over-par 75 in the final round. Gomez finished the tournament in a tie for 62nd place.

Rounding out the group was junior Anika Sato, who came in 74th place with a 19-over-par 235 for the tournament.

After shooting a 5-over-par 77 in the first round, Sato shot a 7-over-par 79 in the last two rounds. The junior recorded two birdies, seven bogeys and a double-bogey in the final round.

The University of California won the event with a team score of 21-under-par, beating out Denver by one stroke.

Vanderbilt came in third with a team total of 15-under-par. Kansas’ Jordan Rothman took home individual honors with a tournament score of 11-under-par 205.

The Aztecs’ last fall tournament will be at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada, at The Clash at Boulder Creek from Oct. 22-24.