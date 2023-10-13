News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State University’s oldest building, opened in 1931.

Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

2
The 2023-2024 Women in Business Executive Board (Photo Courtesy of Gracie Padilla)

Breaking business barriers: SDSU's Women in Business Club leads the way

3
Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

4
Members of the San Diego State cheerleading team lead the Aztecs football team onto the field before a game during the 2023 season at Snapdragon Stadium.

Football looking to make adjustments over bye week, keep bowl hopes alive

5
Graham Laderman, the frontman of Hardcastle, plays guitar at Voodoo Room on Sept. 20, 2023.

Hardcastle unleashes an authentic rock energy at House of Blues

Advertisement

Women’s soccer continues conference dominance with a 2-0 victory at UNLV

Undefeated in their last 10 matches, the Aztecs remained three points clear atop the Mountain West Conference
by Christie Yeung, Staff WriterOctober 13, 2023
San+Diego+State+midfielder+Denise+Castro+possesses+the+ball+against+Utah+State+at+the+SDSU+Sports+Deck.+Castro+scored+her+second+consecutive+match+winner+at+UNLV+on+Thursday%2C+Oct.+12.
Christie Yeung
San Diego State midfielder Denise Castro possesses the ball against Utah State at the SDSU Sports Deck. Castro scored her second consecutive match winner at UNLV on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The San Diego State women’s soccer team took care of business against the UNLV Rebels, winning 2-0 at Peter Johann Memorial Field on Thursday night in their first of a two-match road trip.

The Aztecs (11-2-2, 6-0-1 Mountain West Conference) showed why they lead the Mountain West Conference by taking control early against the Rebels (6-5-5, 2-3-2). Midfielder Denise Castro, who was named the conference Offensive Player of the Week, scored her eighth goal of the season in the fifth minute to give the Aztecs a 1-0 lead.

Castro took advantage of a mishap by the Rebels’ defense and netted it past the goalkeeper. It all started with midfielder Alexys Ocampo, who crossed a dangerous ball into the penalty area. As the UNLV defenders scrambled to poke the ball away, it ended up at Castro’s feet and she did not miss the opportunity.

The Aztecs controlled most of the first half with very few counterattacks by the Rebels. By halftime, the Aztecs had six attempts at goal while the Rebels only had three.

However, the Rebels gradually picked up their offense in the second half, disrupting the Aztecs’ rhythm. The Aztecs were not passing as efficiently as they did in the first half and the Rebels had more possession.

Although UNLV tried to find an equalizer, the Aztecs struck again. Forward Kali Trevithick found the back of the net with an absolute screamer in the 72nd minute to double the lead to 2-0.

Forward Dori Savage led the attack less than a minute after being substituted into the match. She dribbled the ball from the left side toward the top of the 18-yard box and made a drop pass to Trevithick, who let it rip and bent one into the top left corner for her fifth goal of the season.

After scoring the second goal, the Aztecs controlled the tempo. Despite the Rebels leading the shot attempts in the second half with six and the Aztecs having three, UNLV could not find a goal.

Goalkeeper Alexa Madueno, who was named the Defensive Player of the Week in the conference, held for her fourth individual clean sheet and had three saves this game.

The Aztecs look to remain undefeated in the Mountain West Conference when they play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada. When the two teams met last season, the Aztecs defeated the Pack 3-0 at the SDSU Sports Deck.
About the Contributor
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in