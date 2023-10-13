Women’s soccer continues conference dominance with a 2-0 victory at UNLV

The San Diego State women’s soccer team took care of business against the UNLV Rebels, winning 2-0 at Peter Johann Memorial Field on Thursday night in their first of a two-match road trip.

The Aztecs (11-2-2, 6-0-1 Mountain West Conference) showed why they lead the Mountain West Conference by taking control early against the Rebels (6-5-5, 2-3-2). Midfielder Denise Castro, who was named the conference Offensive Player of the Week, scored her eighth goal of the season in the fifth minute to give the Aztecs a 1-0 lead.

Castro took advantage of a mishap by the Rebels’ defense and netted it past the goalkeeper. It all started with midfielder Alexys Ocampo, who crossed a dangerous ball into the penalty area. As the UNLV defenders scrambled to poke the ball away, it ended up at Castro’s feet and she did not miss the opportunity.

The Aztecs controlled most of the first half with very few counterattacks by the Rebels. By halftime, the Aztecs had six attempts at goal while the Rebels only had three.

However, the Rebels gradually picked up their offense in the second half, disrupting the Aztecs’ rhythm. The Aztecs were not passing as efficiently as they did in the first half and the Rebels had more possession.

Although UNLV tried to find an equalizer, the Aztecs struck again. Forward Kali Trevithick found the back of the net with an absolute screamer in the 72nd minute to double the lead to 2-0.

Forward Dori Savage led the attack less than a minute after being substituted into the match. She dribbled the ball from the left side toward the top of the 18-yard box and made a drop pass to Trevithick, who let it rip and bent one into the top left corner for her fifth goal of the season.

After scoring the second goal, the Aztecs controlled the tempo. Despite the Rebels leading the shot attempts in the second half with six and the Aztecs having three, UNLV could not find a goal.

Goalkeeper Alexa Madueno, who was named the Defensive Player of the Week in the conference, held for her fourth individual clean sheet and had three saves this game.

The Aztecs look to remain undefeated in the Mountain West Conference when they play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada. When the two teams met last season, the Aztecs defeated the Pack 3-0 at the SDSU Sports Deck.