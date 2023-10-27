Emma Narita finishes in the top 10 at The Clash at Boulder Creek

In her last tournament of the fall semester, San Diego State University freshman Emma Narita shot a 3-under 69 in the final round of the Clash at Boulder Creek on Tuesday.

Narita finished the tournament with a cumulative score of 5-under 211, the lowest 54-hole score for an Aztec since 2019.



Over her three rounds, Narita shot an even-par 72, a 2-under 70 and a 3-under 69 at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.

Narita started off the tournament with four bogeys in the first round, but finished with only one bogey over her last two rounds. Narita also tallied 10 birdies throughout the tournament. The freshman’s 5-under put her in a tie for 10th place in the tournament.

Narita’s 5-under helped the Aztecs finish in 8th place out of 19 teams in the tournament at 7-over. Over three rounds, SDSU shot a 9-over 297, a 6-under 282 and a 5-over 292.

This tournament was the Aztecs best finish so far this season, thanks in large part to their second round. All four Aztec golfers finished at even par or better, and three of them tied their career-low 18-hole scores.

One golfer who tied her career-low 18-hole score was junior Anika Sato. Sato finished the second round with a 3-under 69, including five birdies and four in a five-hole stretch. The junior finished the tournament in a tie for 39th place at 3-over after shooting a pair of 3-over 75s in her first and final round.

Sophomore Stephanie Barbaglia came in third for the Aztecs with a tournament score of 4-over. Barbaglia carded a 3-over 75 in the first round and an even-par 72 in the second round. Barbaglia started her final round in a tie for 25th place but fell in the standings after shooting a one-over 73 with four bogeys. She finished the tournament in a tie for 42nd place.

Senior Andrea Gomez finished one stroke behind Barbaglia for the tournament at 5-over. Like Sato, Gomez carded a 3-over 75 in her first and final round. In the second round, Gomez tied her best 18-hole score at 1-under, aided by four birdies. Gomez finished the tournament in a tie for 48th place.

Rounding out the group was senior Anna Lina Otten at 11-over for the tournament. Otten shot back-to-back 4-over 76s, but responded with a tournament-best 3-over 75 in the final round. Otten finished the tournament in a tie for 78th place.

Long Beach State University won the tournament with a 25-under 839. San Francisco came in second at 14-under, and Northern Arizona finished in third at 12-under. San Francisco’s Riana Mission won the individual portion with an 11-under 205.

The Aztecs’ next event won’t be until the spring semester, in which they host the San Diego State Classic at the Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, from Feb. 12-13.