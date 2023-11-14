Horoscopes: What will this cuffing season look like for you?

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

I can’t keep up with you Aquarius! I guess, in short, you do have a little someone for this cuffing season, just not who I thought you would, which I guess is pretty fitting. You love spontaneity, and don’t really like labels or commitment, and with that comes a new special someone for every season. Late-night talks, long drives listening to music, matching fuzzy socksand movie marathons will take up you and your… whatever you’re calling them’s time.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Pisces, your love is unconditional, no matter the circumstance, and you show those around you how much they truly mean. Even though you don’t have your other half to spend cuffing season with right now, get excited cause you will find them, and you’ll find them soon. Now I know I just gave away the secret, but don’t try to look for them. This certain someone will find their way to you, and in the most unexpected way, just know that when they do, you’ll be ready. All that unconditional love you show does not go unnoticed, and for that, you’ll be rewarded with someone equally as adoring as you.

Aries

March 21- April 19

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, your expectations are too high, Aries. You are one of a kind, we all know that, but stop passing up on opportunities with great people just because you find a minor inconvenience in a potential relationship. Instead of asking yourself “why,” ask “why not,” and you just might find something great comes from that. Everyone has their flaws and even though you’re lacking in that department (you’re welcome), there are such things as second chances. Give a second chance to that person I’m making you think of right now, maybe then you’ll see your cuffing season will indeed be full of exciting events.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

It’s written in the stars that you are a loyal person, Taurus, LITERALLY! You find incredible people everywhere you go and make sure you are by their side. Especially when it comes to that certain someone, you are along for the ride, ups, downs and all. That’s why this season, you don’t have to worry about if you’ll have a boo, you’ve already got one! If you’re reading this thinking to yourself, “I don’t have one,” close your eyes and imagine that one person. Even in your single season, you’re still thinking of them. I told you you’re loyal.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Hey you, I know you. Let’s cut to the chase, you may or may not have commitment issues and that’s okay. Stop putting these issues at the expense of your happiness. Commitment is scary, it’s risky, it (sometimes) feels like the wrong thing to do. I get that, but come on now. You need to stop running the other direction when the right person comes around, all because of the thought of something bad happening that turns everything upside down? Stop overthinking and try to think less this season. You are beautiful, intelligent, funny, empathetic, funny (did I say that already?).You should be allowed to take risks, even if they don’t turn out the way you thought they would.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

We all already know how you’re spending cuffing season Cancer… CUFFED. You are the kind of person who is the most comfortable in relationships. You’ve found yourself and you’re ready to share that with your partner. You enjoy spending time with them and all the aspects that revolve around being in a relationship alongside the person who knows you best. Similar to Sagittarius, this reading shouldn’t come as a surprise. Maybe you guys should go on a double date.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

Comfortable, warm, giving. Those are just a few words that come to mind when you, Leo, pop up. You are not only valued for your confidence but how you nurture the ones that surround you. I know these past couple of months have been an extreme challenge, but you know how the saying goes: “The toughest battles are given to the strongest soldiers.” That was written with the thoughts of you. You’re scared of being alone this season, with no one to share the holidays with, but that’s so far off from reality. Look around, everyone in your life was put here for a reason, so yes, you may not have a special someONE, but that’s just because you have more than one special person to enjoy life with, until you meet the right one.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Asking you to decide on something is impossible, Virgo. You never know what you really want, which is what this time of our lives is really for, learning what we like. You don’t have a hard time finding someone you like, but you do have a hard time finding what you want out of that relationship with that person. Whether it be pure friendship, something romantic or something in between. I get it, choosing something when the possibilities are endless seems like punishment, but it doesn’t have to be. This season, you need to take time to reflect on what you want in life, and what you want from that particular someone, but don’t take too long. It may seem like they’ll wait forever, and maybe they will, but you may miss the opportunity to spend cuffing season with someone who’s perfect for you.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Oh, Libra. I know reading this won’t make that breakup feel any better, but if it’s worth anything, I’m here to tell you sometimes not having someone to share cuffing season with is better than having someone who doesn’t value you for you. You are so unique, so incredible that words will never do justice when explaining who you are as a person. Take that information and put that into your next relationship. You deserve exactly what you are and that is perfection. So, no boo thang this year, but remember, there’s always next.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

When you love, you love like no other, Scorpio. You have a side to you that is so delicate, kind and compassionate. You are the partner everyone wishes they had, and some get the chance to be graced by your love. That’s why this season you don’t have a boo. You give so much all the time, and it’s time to have that break. Take that infinite love you store and use it on yourself. You may not have someone to spend these cozy months with during the infamous “cuffing season,” but you’re not mad about it, you have yourself, and that’s all you need.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

I swear it feels like you’re always in a relationship, Sag. You didn’t need to read this for me to tell you what you already know, but while you’re here, I guess I’ll elaborate more. Your cuffing season is going to be filled with love (obviously), fun date nights, snuggling up in warm blankets and lots of laughter because I can’t lie, you are FUNNY. Even though you rub your happiness in everyone’s faces with the PDA (side eye), you deserve every ounce of what you have. I’m so happy for you.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Capricorn, you tried to find your special someone for this season and it didn’t work out. Oh well! Onto the next. You are spunky, energetic and fearless, and you were hoping to share that side of you with someone equally as great, but some things don’t go as planned. Instead of focusing on that one person, snap into reality. Everyone wants you, how can I make it any more obvious? This season, you’re not getting cuffed to the person you were dwelling on. However, you will be getting cuffed to someone who’s been dreaming of you, someone you never allowed yourself to even think about. Could be a close friend of yours… but what do I know?