News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
Assistant coaches Dave Velasquez, Chris Acker, JayDee Luster and head coach Brian Dutcher at practice with the Aztecs mens basketball team on Oct. 2, 2023.

The pillars of Aztec basketball culture

2
College study sessions are often accompanied with caffeine.

College culture has a troubling love affair with caffeine

3
Image courtesy of SDSU Athletics. (Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State)

Hiring of Sean Lewis signals a major shift, refinement for Aztecs football

4
The Cafe Benjamin sign lit up at night in Paris on July 11, 2023. Photo courtesy of Michelle Armas

I dropped out of my study abroad program, I don’t regret it

5
Photo of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

New House Speaker averts government shutdown, continues funding into the new year, SDSU Students react

Advertisement

The Daily Aztec Live! December 6th, 2023

Final Daily Aztec Live! for the fall semester, featuring the San Diego Pure Water Project, upcoming games at SDSU and more
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Rosalie Burich, Madison Cadena, Abigail Segoviano, Lindsey Brintwood, Mimi Simons, Xamara Aleman, and JohVonne RobertsDecember 7, 2023
by Rosalie Burich and Madison Cadena
The+Daily+Aztec+Live%21+December+6th%2C+2023

The Daily Aztec Live! With anchors Lindsey Brintwood, Mimi Simons, Xamara Aleman, JohVonne Roberts and Abigail Segoviano.

Produced by Madison Cadena and Rosalie Burich
About the Contributors
Rosalie Burich, '23-24 Multimedia Editor
Madison Cadena, '23-24 Live Producer
Abigail Segoviano, Staff Writer
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.






© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in