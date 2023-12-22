News This Week




1
Photo courtesy of Live Nation.

Stevie Nicks puts a spell on San Diego

2
Many SDSU students utilize the online video chat platform “Zoom” for various meetings relating to school, work and their personal lives.

Students are stuck with limited course options, SDSU should offer a balance of in-person and online classes

3
SDSUs Splatoon team - Carne Inksada Fries - (from left) Jason Cookie Tran, Lupita Kablamoshi Tello, Christopher Dashing Konz and Alondra StupidStrawberry Chula compete with the Imperial Valley College Diamond Rays in the Esports Engagement Center on Sunday, Dec. 3, with Lorenzo Seyer Mestido and Bernard BarnYard Bausa watching in the back. Carne Inksada Fries lost to the Diamond Rays 4-2.

Aztec Gaming hosts the first-ever competition in the Esports Engagement Center

4
Starbucks is one of the most popular stores at SDSU, but its campus locations dont offer mobile ordering.

It’s time for Starbucks to offer mobile order options at SDSU

5
San Diego State guard Micah Parrish celebrates with fans after the Aztecs 63-62 win over UC Irvine on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Viejas Arena. Parrish made the game-winning shot with 10.4 seconds remaining and scored 14 points in the game.

Men’s basketball rallies to defeat UCI 63-62 after leading by as much as 16

Video: SDSU hosts Summer Nights Track & Field meet

Over 700 individuals participated in Aztecs’ Summer Nights pre-season event
by Madison Laracuente and Victor NydenDecember 22, 2023
by Victor Nyden and Madison Laracuente
This+pre-season+meet+gave+inspiration+to+inclined+athletes+within+the+San+Diego+community
Victor Nyden
This pre-season meet gave inspiration to inclined athletes within the San Diego community

SDSU Women’s Track & Field held their annual pre-season meet on December 4, 2023, featuring The Summer Nights Track & Field Organization.

See what impact Aztec athletic has on the community of track & field in San Diego.

Video by Madison Laracuente and Victor Nyden






