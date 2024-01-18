Women’s basketball falls short in Field Trip Day loss to No. 25 UNLV

News This Week




San Diego State University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

by Abigail Segoviano, Sports Writer January 18, 2024
San+Diego+State+forward+Kim+Villalobos+elevates+for+a+shot+over+UNLV+guard+Kiara+Jackson+on+Wednesday%2C+Jan.+17+at+Viejas+Arena.+Villalobos+recorded+her+fourth+double-double+in+the+last+five+games+in+Aztecs+67-60+loss.
Natali Gonzalez
San Diego State forward Kim Villalobos elevates for a shot over UNLV guard Kiara Jackson on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Viejas Arena. Villalobos recorded her fourth double-double in the last five games in Aztecs’ 67-60 loss.

The San Diego State women’s basketball team hosted the No. 25 ranked team, UNLV, on Wednesday morning at Viejas Arena.

The atmosphere was loud as the Aztecs held a field trip day in which schools around San Diego came to Viejas Arena to watch the team play.

“I think it’s the best kind of environment we want to play in,” said forward Kim Villalobos. “It’s fun having everyone here. The other team couldn’t hear what plays they wanted to run, so that’s definitely a pro for us. We love it when they’re out here.”

The Aztecs lost against the Lady Rebels 67-60. Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson explained the breakdown of the outcome of the game.

“We’re not connected offensively. I am not happy with the nine assists, that needs to be higher,” Terry-Hutson said. “We’re taking care of the ball… the con of that is we’re doing too much one-on-one. We’ve got to go back and share the ball a little more. When we are doing that our offense is really kicking, going inside-out. We’re struggling in the 3-point line right now, so that’s something that we need to really pay attention to.”

Besides the loss, Villalobos had a magnificent performance with her fourth double-double in the last five games. She ended with 15 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and broke a personal record of 4 blocks.

“(Kim) is our Swiss Army Knife, she does so much for us, she’s working hard on her shot and being a better shooter,” Terry-Hutson said. “She’s perfected her jump shot from the right elbow so we’ve got to get her confident on other areas of the floor.”

Terry-Hutson and Villalobos mentioned the advantages and disadvantages against the Rebels.

“I thought our guards did a great job of taking out their three-point shooters, but we’ve got to score” Terry-Hutson said. “I need Jada (Lewis) to score more, I need Abby (Prohaska) to score more, I need Sara (Barcello) to score more.”

“I think the whole team can agree that our first half is how we want to play for the rest of the games we’re gonna play together,” Villalobos said.

At the end of the game, the Aztecs statistics were 20 of 61 in field goals, 3 of 17 in 3-pointers and 17 of 19 in free throws.

Villalobos wants to change things up before Saturday’s home game.

“Our offense- (we’re) still working on that,” she said. “(We) can always work on defense and just continue to build on connecting as a team for sure.”

The Aztecs play at home on Saturday, Jan. 20 against San Jose State at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
