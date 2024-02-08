JMS students embark on a culturally-enriched journey to Thailand

San Diego State University’s School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS) rang in the new year by taking 19 students to Thailand for a nine-day study abroad program created by Temple Northup, JMS director.

The purpose of the trip was to give students the opportunity to gain experience as international journalists and develop skills in content creation by exploring a culture outside of their norm.

“What I liked about a place like Thailand versus a country like Italy is just that it is very different from the United States,” Northup said. “The food is different, how you get around is different, everything is different. So I feel even though it’s a short trip, you can really get a sense of things.”

The program was constructed to show a three-dimensional Thailand through cuisine, history and lifestyle. Students produced videos and written work to translate their findings to their audience back home.

JMS students visited night markets, restaurants (only reachable by boat) and even went on a cruise overseeing Iconsiam, one of Bangkok’s luxurious malls.

Multiple excursions were dedicated to visiting temples such as The Golden Mount and Wat Pho, which houses the famous reclining Buddha.

Making an appearance at Srinakharinwirot University (SWU) was also facilitated through the program. Students from both universities showcased the work they curated as undergraduates. SDSU students also gained insight into how social media fostered different international career opportunities.

On the last day of the trip, students ventured to the outskirts of Bangkok, into the waters of Pattaya Beach, visited an elephant sanctuary and Erawan Park, which boasts ethereal waterfalls.

Students also experienced daily life as traveling journalists. Observations, such as the absence of free toilet paper, the expectation of silence on public transportation and the prevalence of households without kitchens, sparked interest.

As an Asian American media studies major, senior Marissa Evangelista found the visit to have a personal impact.

“I think it was cool for me to see a different Asian culture. It is important for not just me, but for anyone to see,” Evangelista said. “It was also my first time traveling internationally.”

Navigating Thailand were tour guides Somchai “Tommy” Wisawasompop and Peach H. Honghem. The pair presented the historical context of famous landmarks and shared stories about the day and nightlife in Bangkok.

JMS lecturer, Peggy Peattie, who accompanied Northup on the trip, mentioned that the daily interactions gave students a chance to appreciate other cultural perspectives as aspiring journalists.

“You need to be able to read body language — if you can’t understand the language, you need to be able to understand human dynamics,” Peattie said. “You need to be able to be patient and be respectful of other cultures. I think that is something that can translate into your immediate environment.”

Whether it is getting into media studies, public relations, newspaper or radio, Northup believes first-hand learning experiences will help students broaden their minds and prepare them for a better future in global industries.

According to Peach, one of JMS's tour guides, Thailand locals often go out to eat in markets and don't even have many cooking supplies at home. Sunday, January 7, 2024 was a busy night in the neighborhood of Bangkok Yai.

“Our tagline is, ‘We make storytellers.’ And another reason for doing this (program) is to be really great storytellers. I think the more you travel (and) the more culturally adept you are, the better your stories will change stories on the market,” he said.

According to Northup, he hopes the program inspires faculty members to coordinate study abroad programs within their departments.

For those interested in studying abroad, Northup suggests that SDSU students reach out to JMS’s Instagram.