Horoscopes: Is the love of your life sitting right next to you?

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Some would refer to an Aquarius as a smooth talking serial dater. You like having a companion, someone to enjoy the simple life with, but you also love your freedom and feel that when a relationship gets too serious, it’s time to end it. These characteristics translate into your academic life. You like to go with the flow in your ways of study and choose not to stick to strict routines, even if they seem to work well. With the start of school and Valentine’s Day on the rise, I’d advise you to take a break from the dating, refrain from looking for lust within a classroom and instead find the scholar within you. Stick to familiarity in how you approach school. Learning to commit to something like a study plan will eventually show you that commitment is a lot more enjoyable than being the heartbreaker you are.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Creativity is a talent that runs within Pisces. This is something that makes you guys so beautifully unique. However, with that comes ups and downs. Love is something you feel to the fullest, regardless of if that someone you’re dedicating time to isn’t deserving of it. You’ll spend hours romanticizing a person that doesn’t exist within them, the same way you tend to space off in the classroom, creating an academic world of its own. This skill is something that will carry itself within you, but try to not let it manifest in ways that hinder you. Instead of spending classroom hours wandering around in your own head, spend it being present with what’s reality, maybe then you’ll find your one true love sitting across from you.

Aries

March 21- April 19

Spending time in silence is something that you find comfort in, so participating in class or showing off that you know the right answer aren’t situations you’d willingly put yourself in. With that, Aries, you’re a big observer, who categorizes themselves as a hopeless romantic. So the classroom space might not be somewhere you come to display your academic understanding, but rather daze off dreaming of the “what if’s” with that one person you can’t keep your eyes off of. Valentine’s Day isn’t looking like anything crazy to you. Maybe you’ll watch a movie or spend time with friends, but that can all be changed if you amped up your confidence levels. I’m not saying to ask that person out, but with school coming up, strike up a casual convo with the one you’re making googly eyes at or maybe even just let it be known you’re in the classroom with answering a question or two.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Taurus, you’re confident, goal-oriented students. The classroom is a space where you feel you belong, which is what makes you so excited to get back into the groove of college. That being said, no amount of intelligence could help you realize how oblivious you are to those who crush on you. It’s no surprise people are attracted to your work ethic, strong energy, excitement and drive. But you get lost trying to be so academically perfect, you’re left blind to the idea that you’re already perfect in someone else’s eyes. Coming back after the holidays, try to open up to the possibility of finding more than just knowledge from a classroom and who knows, you might end up with a Valentine.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Your love life has been an absolute rollercoaster and so has your school life. The only difference is your love life is like the start of one, where you’re scared and shaking with a stomach full of butterflies as you reach the highest point, wishing you hadn’t gone on it. Your school life, on the other hand, is the part once you’ve fallen, where you can finally open your eyes and start to realize it’s not scary, but actually fun. This is a nice way of telling you school isn’t your problem, it’s the bad apples you’ve been gifted along the way that I guess we could categorize as “partners.” I know it sucks and feels like you’ve wasted your time and energy on people undeserving of it, but what’s special about you is you won’t let that bring down your spirit. You’re resilient, energetic and have enough love to give around. Continue focusing on school, as you already do, but just know the right person is coming your way. It may not be this Valentine’s Day, but, eventually, when it is THE Valentine’s Day for you to enjoy, it’ll be better than you could have ever imagined.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Being a creature of habit, Cancer, you are used to what keeps you comfortable. Coming back to school, and dealing with these slight changes does frighten you to an extent, which is what makes you want to rush into a routine you can trust. Alongside this habitual tendency, you already have a certain someone you’ve spent the last couple Valentine’s Days with and you plan on continuing. Everyone knows you as this ball of emotion, which to an extent is true, but it’s all because you love having stability and, once something seems even remotely off, it terrifies you. While your new classes and the upcoming holiday seem already prepared, allow your guard to come down just a little bit. Straying away from doing the same thing all the time can be way more fun than it seems.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

Valentine’s Day, the start of school, meeting new people – all of this is like a game to you. Nothing is more enjoyable than being able to express your personality to random people you’ve never met. Grades aren’t ever a stress of yours because why would they be? You draw people in with your incredible presence, quick wit and sarcasm – even the teachers love you. Similar to school, Valentine’s Day is always something you look forward to because you never spend it alone, whether it be with friends or one of the numerous classmates that have asked you out. I don’t really need to tell you how you’ll be spending this month, you don’t care, you just know whatever happens, it’ll be good.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Virgo, it’s clear that you know what you’re talking about when it comes to the classroom. You do your studying, you get your work done and your grades showcase the energy you have put in to get to where you are. When it comes to your love life, you find yourself behaving in similar ways, but have noticed that maybe having this “know it all” mentality doesn’t work in your favor. You’re incredibly wise and proud of that, but, the opposite of exams, relationships don’t have a right answer. Come back into this year with that in mind – it takes two to tango. Know that there’s someone else in this relationship and, even if it’s blossoming in unexpected ways, that doesn’t mean it’s wrong. Instead of trying to fix something you may see as a problem, put yourself in the shoes of your partner and make sure you’re making decisions with them, not for them.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Wild, chaotic and crazy in all the best ways. Libra, you love distractions, you like making scenes for people to enjoy and LOVE anything with a thrill. School isn’t really for you, but people are, so you’ll take what you can get and spend time in the classroom just for the social aspects. Even though you love surrounding yourself with people who make you feel seen and appreciated, you tend to stray away from commitment because you’re scared. Of what? That’s something I’ll never fully know. With school coming back into session, you’ll have a lot of new friends, some of which you’ll want more than just a friendship with, but take your time and pick out someone you can genuinely see a long lasting relationship with. Spending Valentine’s Day with someone who doesn’t make you scared to spend more than a week with will make the holiday so much more fun, trust me.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Passionate and intense, yet controlling in your ways. Scorpio, you know what you want and you can get it with ease. School isn’t something you look entirely forward to, but like many other things, it doesn’t scare you away. You succeed in most of the things you set your mind to, whether it be education or a relationship. I applaud you for your high performance within the classroom, but alongside that comes the multiple classmates you find and want. Like I said, no one doubts your abilities to get those whom you seek out, but this Valentine’s season, shift your mindset from trying to get someone just because you know you can and instead take the time to look for your perfect match.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

When it comes to being an academic weapon, Sagittarius never fails to prove themselves. School is fun and all, but what you enjoy more is the excitement of the new semester and all the new possibilities of falling in love. You know exactly what you need to do to get the grades you want and it’s just become a little too boring for your liking. I think you and I could both agree, it’s time to stir the pot a little and get to the next season of your life’s show – I’ll grab the popcorn because it’s about to get juicy. This holiday, you’ll find the one that you want by picking them out prior to classes even starting. That’s right, you’ll stalk the Canvas roster and pick out that special someone who’ll be your partner in crime. In no time you two will be inseparable, go you!

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Capricorn, you’re ambitious and career driven and that’s all that you really care for in your college life. You came here to study and studying is what you do, all the other additions were cherries on top. So when you found the love of your life, it was unexpected, but equally as cherished as your studies. When you decide to devote your time to something like your studies or another person, you fully dedicate yourself to it – and that’s such an amazing trait of yours. So no, you don’t find the love of your life sitting beside you in the classroom, because you’re laser focused on what’s being taught and too busy to pay attention to those surrounding you. But you’re not alone over this holiday, you’re with the only person you’ll ever need, who showed up when you least expected. So go plan the best date ever.