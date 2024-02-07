News This Week




The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec



The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec Live! February 7th, 2024

First Daily Aztec Live! for the spring semester, featuring the CFA strike, upcoming games at SDSU and more
by Rosalie Burich, Madison Cadena, Mimi SImons, JohVonne Roberts, Abigail Segoviano, Madison Laracuente, Dominique Rocha, and Natali GonzalezFebruary 7, 2024
by Rosalie Burich and Madison Cadena
The Daily Aztec Live! With anchors Dominique Rocha, Mimi Simons, Madison Laracuente, JohVonne Roberts and Abigail Segoviano.

Story writer: Natali Gonzalez

Produced by Madison Cadena and Rosalie Burich
About the Contributors
Rosalie Burich, '23-24 Multimedia Editor
Madison Cadena, '23-24 Live Producer
Abigail Segoviano, Staff Writer
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.
Natali Gonzalez, '23-24 Arts & Culture Editor
Natali Gonzalez is an MA student in Rhetoric and Writing Studies. Originally from Ogden, Utah, she got her BA in English Teaching from Weber State University. While there, she worked as a research assistant examining the role of technology in K-12 education. She also worked for Upward Bound as an instructor and tutor. Now, at SDSU, she looks forward to learning about professional writing alongside increasing her knowledge about teaching practices. Outside of the classroom, she enjoys being outdoors, especially exploring the San Diego beaches and going on hikes, and doing yoga and meditation.






