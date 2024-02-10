Video: The CFA Strike — A movement for students, faculty of the California State University System
During the week of Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, the California Faculty Association planned to withhold classes, as teachers and faculty members joined together to protest for better working conditions and wages from the California State University System
With the strikes ending on January 22 after the CFA and CSU reached a tentative agreement, check out Multimedia editor Rosalie Burich’s recap of the strike that took place on the San Diego State University campus and its outcome.
