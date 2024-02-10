News This Week




Jamals Chicken opened in the Bell Pavilion for the spring semester

Jamal’s Chicken: A ‘cluck-tastic’ delight

New restaurant Babas Pizza opened in the Charles B. Bell Jr. Pavilion in the spring semester

Baba’s Pizza is a welcomed newcomer to SDSU Dining

San Diego State Forward Adryana Quezada attempts a shot in the paint earlier this season. Quezada was the Aztecs leading scorer with 11 points, and 7 rebounds in the 82-50 loss at Colorado State on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Women’s basketball loses to Colorado State 82-50, splits season series with the Rams

The Topaz Apartment complex is shown complete for residents, but with some retail spaces incomplete.

Topaz residents wait for retail tenants months after initial delay

San Diego State forward Cameron Ferraz tries to control the puck to start an attack against Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Kroc Center Ice. He had three assists this game.

Photo Essay: SDSU's Ice Hockey Club defeats Colorado State in back-to-back games to wrap up the last homestand of 2023

Video: The CFA Strike — A movement for students, faculty of the California State University System

During the week of Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, the California Faculty Association planned to withhold classes, as teachers and faculty members joined together to protest for better working conditions and wages from the California State University System
by Rosalie Burich and Natali GonzalezFebruary 10, 2024
by Rosalie Burich and Natali Gonzalez
With the strikes ending on January 22 after the CFA and CSU reached a tentative agreement, check out Multimedia editor Rosalie Burich’s recap of the strike that took place on the San Diego State University campus and its outcome.

