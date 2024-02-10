Hockey strikes fast with 4 goals in the first period, blanks Oregon 7-0

After San Diego State got an early start by striking hard, putting up the first goal of the game within two minutes of the first period, the Aztecs beat Oregon 7-0 on Friday, Feb. 9 at Kroc Center Ice.

SDSU (7-14-1) ran like a well-oiled machine from intercepting the puck to their transitions. The players on the ice looked as if they were in sync with each other to record the first shutout in program history at the Division I level

“I think our game, a lot of it is skill (and) I think we got to use a lot of speed and skill,” said center Cameron Ferraz. “They can’t keep up with us on that side of the game, so I think tomorrow we just have to keep doing that and just keep smoking their goalie.”

Oregon was unable to keep up with forward Branden Mayer, springing free to bring the puck down the ice and passing it across, to center Cameron Ferraz, leading to the second score of the night. The goal ended up going to Ferraz.

“We’ve just been working a lot on our detail, making sure the little things, we’re starting to do a little bit better,” said head coach Phil Bateman. “Two games in a row now they executed, and that’s all we can ask for.”

In the second period, Oregon (7-13-0) came out ready to close the 4-0 gap, but they were met with the Aztecs’ quick pass handling and aggressive defense towards the puck.

Both teams ended up in the penalty box during the game: five for San Diego State and two for Oregon.

“The D are moving pucks a little bit better, so our transition game is better,” Bateman said. “Just every facet of our game is cleaner when guys are doing the little things right.”

The defense and offense played their roles well, as the Ducks were unable to close the gap, scrambling to get a goal off of SDSU goalie Garrett Fuller, who made 37 saves.

Fuller proved time and time again that he is reliable, coming into the game with 686 stops for the season.

“I’m very happy for him,” Ferraz said. “It was a full team effort and I’m so happy for him. (The) first shutout of many, so many more to come.”

San Diego State and Oregon are very familiar foes, being former Pac-8 rivals, but this was the first game they played against each other as ACHA DI independent teams.

“Yeah I mean, it’s obviously a nice thing. (Assistant coach) Clark (Oliver) and I preach about attention to detail, shutting it down, putting more emphasis on the D side of the puck,” Bateman said.

“Trusting that, that’s going to create offense. Tonight’s the template for it. So the harder we work on the defense side, we can frustrate teams, transition and score. So it’s great. I feel great for Garrett, who has had a great season for us in his first year down from Alberta. And as I said, I’m glad it was him that got it tonight.”

The Aztecs play their final game of the season against the Ducks at Kroc Center Ice on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.

The game will be streamed by Black Dog Hockey.