No. 24 Aztecs softball beats No. 25 Kentucky 2-1 for first win of season

SDSU took advantage of Mac Barbara’s single that plated two runs in the third inning
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Staff WriterFebruary 11, 2024
San+Diego+State+second+base+Micaela+Macario+scores+a+run+during+the+SDSU+Season+Kickoff+on+Saturday%2C+Feb.+10+at+SDSU+Softball+Stadium.+The+No.+24+Aztecs+knocked+off+No.+25+Kentucky+2-1.
Jamie Sanchez
San Diego State second base Micaela Macario scores a run during the SDSU Season Kickoff on Saturday, Feb. 10 at SDSU Softball Stadium. The No. 24 Aztecs knocked off No. 25 Kentucky 2-1.

The No. 24 San Diego State softball team won their first game after two losses previously. They knocked off the undefeated No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats 2-1.

The first pitch was thrown at 4:31 p.m. just one minute later than its original start time. Both teams were scoreless in the first two innings due to them playing great on the defensive side but were lacking offensively.

The SDSU Softball Stadium was full of people standing up, due to most of the seats being taken. They were cheering for either the Aztecs or the Wildcats.

The Wildcats came aggressively on offense when center fielder Jenna Blanton scored a run at the top of the third inning thanks to a double by short stop Erin Coffel.

After the three outs for the Wildcats in the third inning, it was time for the Scarlet and Black to shine. Aztecs came prepared to respond to the Wildcats. Short stop Katie Goldberg was able to get to first base after a single. After that, second base Micaela Macario was able to get to first base after a passed ball on strike three.

Once Golberg was on the second base and Macario at the first,  it was first base Mac Barbara’s time to shine. Goldberg and Macario were both able to move up a base after a wild pitch. After that, Barbara hit a single to center field and gave the Aztecs the lead to 2-1.

It was Aztecs pitcher Cece Cellura’s first career game and start. Her stats against the Wildcats were 4 hits, 1 run, 1 strike out, and she had no walks in the 3 innings she pitched.

In fourth inning, Allie Light replaced Cellura in pitching. Light pitched from the fourth inning through the seventh inning. Light gave out a performance with 4 hits, 1 walk, and she struck out 3 Wildcats to earn her first win of the season.
About the Contributor
Abigail Segoviano, Staff Writer
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.






