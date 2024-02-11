No. 24 Aztecs softball beats No. 25 Kentucky 2-1 for first win of season

The No. 24 San Diego State softball team won their first game after two losses previously. They knocked off the undefeated No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats 2-1.

The first pitch was thrown at 4:31 p.m. just one minute later than its original start time. Both teams were scoreless in the first two innings due to them playing great on the defensive side but were lacking offensively.

The SDSU Softball Stadium was full of people standing up, due to most of the seats being taken. They were cheering for either the Aztecs or the Wildcats.

The Wildcats came aggressively on offense when center fielder Jenna Blanton scored a run at the top of the third inning thanks to a double by short stop Erin Coffel.

After the three outs for the Wildcats in the third inning, it was time for the Scarlet and Black to shine. Aztecs came prepared to respond to the Wildcats. Short stop Katie Goldberg was able to get to first base after a single. After that, second base Micaela Macario was able to get to first base after a passed ball on strike three.

Once Golberg was on the second base and Macario at the first, it was first base Mac Barbara’s time to shine. Goldberg and Macario were both able to move up a base after a wild pitch. After that, Barbara hit a single to center field and gave the Aztecs the lead to 2-1.

It was Aztecs pitcher Cece Cellura’s first career game and start. Her stats against the Wildcats were 4 hits, 1 run, 1 strike out, and she had no walks in the 3 innings she pitched.

In fourth inning, Allie Light replaced Cellura in pitching. Light pitched from the fourth inning through the seventh inning. Light gave out a performance with 4 hits, 1 walk, and she struck out 3 Wildcats to earn her first win of the season.