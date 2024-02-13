SDSU art exhibitions are back in action

Now that school is back in action for Spring 2024, San Diego State’s School of Art and Design, the Fashion Club and other organizations are ready to show off their passions.

“As a part of the Fashion Club, we are planning a give and take where students can come bring clothes they no longer want and exchange them with other students,” Kelsey Pickett, officer of the Fashion Club said. “This is a great event for college students who often don’t have the funds to purchase new clothes regularly.”

The greatest fits in fashion will be put on exhibition by the Fashion Club later this spring.

“We are also planning a fashion show with the designer behind In4nity,” Pickett said. “It is going to be late March or early April. The goal is to get student models and photographers and showcase a student designer. So like an industry level fashion show put on by students.”

The School of Art and Design is also busy behind the scenes, gearing up to put on a series of art exhibitions, including The Flor y Canto Gallery, Everett Gee Jackson Gallery and “The Imaginary Amazon.”

“The Flor y Canto and Everett Gee Jackson Galleries will feature the 26th Annual Student Award Exhibition, a juried showcase of artwork created by upper-division undergraduates and MFA candidates,” Chantel Paul, art gallery director said. “The exhibition recognizes student accomplishments and provides an essential opportunity for students to see their artwork by the campus and regional art community.”

The Flor y Canto and Everett Gee Jackson Galleries will be open to the campus community from Feb. 13 to March 7 in the Art South building, with the Awards Ceremony on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.

“Students should attend to support their classmates at the School of Art and Design, some of whom will be exhibiting their work for the first time,” Paul said. “It is also a great way to get a sense of the programs offered here and the quality of artwork SDSU students are creating.”

Another exhibition The School of Art and Design will be offering is The Imaginary Amazon.

“The Imaginary Amazon is a group exhibition of contemporary and historical art and material culture exploring the topic of representations of the Amazon Rainforest region,” Paul said.

The Imaginary Amazon art exhibition will be open to the public from March 7 to May 2 in the University Art Gallery, with the opening reception occurring on March 14 from 4-7 p.m.

This art exhibition brings the SDSU community the latest and greatest pieces to enjoy.

“This is not your typical art exhibition. It has many works, from cutting-edge contemporary art to historical art and books from the colonial period to the 19th century. It also includes a breadth of media from painting and sculpture to video installation and prints,” Paul said.

Other Art events going on this spring semester include a fashion show hosted by the Black Resource Center on March 22 from 5 to 7 p.m in Montezuma Hall. Hue, SDSU’s visual and mixed media art group, will be hosting a student run art exhibition in mid April, a specific date is yet to be determined. Later this semester, the Jewelry Co-op will have professional jewelers and designers hosting talks and workshops for students to learn about the industry and will provide materials for students to design their own pieces.

From the latest trends in fashion to seeing SDSU students’ art in action, students won’t want to miss out on these upcoming art exhibitions on campus.