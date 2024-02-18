Softball splits doubleheader, drops to No. 25 Texas A&M and then tops LMU

To kick off the 33rd Annual Campbell/Cartier Classic San Diego State University fell at home to No. 25 Texas A&M 7-5, despite a seventh-inning offensive surge.

Infielders Mac Barbara and Michaela Macario led the way for the Aztecs as they combined for four hits on the night. Barbara was also responsible for four RBIs.

A leadoff triple by Koko Wooley, who was driven home by Julia Cottrill, put the Aztecs in a 1-0 deficit in the first inning.

The Aztecs responded when Barbara drove in infielder Macario in the bottom of the first.

Texas A&M continued to build a lead scoring four more runs in the next three innings.

SDSU’s bats went cold until infielder Angie Yellen drove in outfielder Ally Dueker in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Aggies responded by adding on two more runs to their lead, making it 7-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh.

Macario started the inning with a base hit which was followed up by a walk from infielder Bella Espinosa. Barbara brought both runners in with a three-run home run to bring the Aztecs within two.

Despite the big inning by SDSU, the late game surge for the Scarlet and Black fell short as the Aggies came out on top 7-5.

Softball takes down LMU 6-4 in the second half of doubleheader

The San Diego State Aztec softball team defeated Loyola Marymount University 6-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 16 at the SDSU Softball Stadium.

LMU got on the board first, but the Aztecs instantly responded after Micario walked, stole a base and was finally driven in by Barbara to tie the game at 1-1.

SDSU took the lead in the bottom of the third when Espinosa drove in outfielder Macey Keester.

LMU struggled to get anything going against pitcher Allie Light until the top of the fourth when infielder Jasmine Sofowara hit a two-run home run to give LMU a 3-2 lead.

Infielder Hayley Olivas drove in outfielder Lauryn Carter to add to the LMU lead in the top of the fifth.

After drawing a walk by infielder Cali Decker and a base hit from outfielder Makena Brocki, LMU committed two errors which allowed both base runners to score and tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth.

The inning continued as infielder Katie Goldberg drew another walk. Dueker kept the inning going with a base hit putting two runners in scoring position for infielder AJ Murphy.

Murphy came through, driving in Goldberg to retake the lead.

“I wanted to drive something hard and bring in my teammates,” Murphy said. “I was just looking to do my job.”

Murphy has only seen six at-bats this season but remains aggressive with the bat.

“I know myself, and I know pitchers like to get ahead,” Murphy said. “I like to swing at that first pitch strike.”

None of Murphy’s at-bats went past two pitches. She finished her day going 1 for 2 with the game-winning RBI.

After another added run in the bottom of the sixth due to a throwing error by LMU, pitcher Dee Dee Williams put the Lions away in the seventh.

Despite the bounce-back win, head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz shared that there are areas that need improvement for the Aztecs to reach their full potential.

“We have to play with more fire,” Deniz said. “We have a big day again tomorrow, no slouches of opponents, just need to be ready to compete.”The game will be followed by a rematch against LMU on Sunday at 12:30 pm – all games will be played at the SDSU Softball Stadium.