Aztecs softball drops doubleheader to Texas A&M and Oregon, tops LMU

by Roman Aguilar and Eric EvelhochFebruary 20, 2024
San+Diego+State+designated+player+Jade+Ignacio+cheers+towards+the+Aztec+bench+after+hitting+a+double+on+Saturday%2C+Feb.+17+at+the+SDSU+Softball+Stadium.+
Christie Yeung
San Diego State designated player Jade Ignacio cheers towards the Aztec bench after hitting a double on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the SDSU Softball Stadium.

The San Diego State softball team lost a close pair of games during their second day of the 33rd annual Campbell/Cartier Classic on  Feb. 17 at the SDSU Softball Stadium.

The Aztecs (4-5) were outmatched by No. 25 Texas A&M 1-0 in the opener before losing to No. 17 Oregon 2-0 in the nightcap.

This was the first time since March 8, 2019, that SDSU was shut out twice on the same day.

In the opening matchup, Texas A&M outfielder Allie Enright doubled in teammate infielder Trinity Cannon at the start of the fourth inning for the Aggies (8-0) only score in a 1-0 win over the Scarlet and Black.

Within the sixth inning, the Aztecs had a pair of runners as infielder Micaela walked with one out and stole second before utility Mac Barbara was walked with two outs. Aggies pitcher Emiley Kennedy then got pinch hitter Jade Ignacio to ground out to first to keep SDSU off the scoreboard.

Infielder Katie Goldberg topped the seventh inning with an infield single and utility AJ Murphy moved pinch runner Julie Holcomb into scoring range with a sacrifice bunt.

Holcomb moved to third on a groundout by outfielder Macey Keester, but Kennedy got pinch hitter Angie Yellen to ground out to third to end any hopes of scoring, and ultimately, end the game.

Goldberg and infielder Kate Farren had the Aztecs two hits, while Barbara and Macario drew walks.

Pitcher Allie Light allowed one run on five hits and three walks over six innings while striking out on six. Dee Dee Hernadez gave up one hit in the seventh inning to keep San Diego State alive in the game.

Aztecs two-hit by No. 17 Ducks in 2-0 loss

Left fielder Bella Espinoza led off the game by lining a one-one pitch into the outfield, but the San Diego State softball team managed just one more hit the rest of the way.

The Aztecs (4-5) dropped their second game of the afternoon, falling to No. 17 Oregon 2-0 on Saturday, Feb. 17 in their fourth game of the 33rd annual Campbell/Cartier Classic at SDSU Softball Stadium.

“This is not who we are,” said head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz. “It’s just a matter of getting some confidence, getting some momentum and then hitting is contagious.”

SDSU starter Cece Cellura scattered four hits over four innings of work, allowing two runs (one earned) and leaving two runners stranded in scoring position.

Light came off the bench, conceding three hits in three innings and leaving one runner stranded at third in the sixth inning.

“Our pitching staff has been dialed in, not perfect, but in this day and age in softball if you’re giving up three runs in two games against top-25 teams, it’s a good day,” Nuveman Deniz said.

The Ducks (6-4) got a complete game from Morgan Scott, who allowed the two hits with two strikeouts while holding the Aztecs to just one runner in scoring position for the game.

The two Ducks runs came in the fourth inning. Center fielder Hannah Delgado led off with a single, then right fielder Ariel Carlson reached on an error when SDSU mishandled an attempted double-play turn. Catcher Emma Kauf and first base Alyssa Daniel knocked the runners home with RBI hits.

“The offense is really in a tough spot, (but) the pitching feels good. So it’s like, let’s put it all together, and when we put it all together watch out,” Nuveman Deniz said.

SDSU rallies with seven runs over the final two innings to top LMU 8-5

Through the first three innings, the San Diego State softball team was staring down a 5-1 deficit.

Playing as the road team in their final game of the Campbell/Cartier Classic, the Aztecs (5-5) saved the best for last by putting up three runs in the top of the sixth and fourth runs in the top of the seventh to rally past the Loyola Marymount Lions 8-5 on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Yellen had a pair of pinch hit, RBI singles to spark the final innings magic, driving home catcher Decker in the sixth and pinch runner Julie Holcomb in the seventh.

The other SDSU runs in the sixth came on a sac fly by second base Macario and a two-out, RBI single by first base Barbara to pull the Aztecs within 5-4.

Yellen’s single tied the game in the seventh, then center fielder Keester had the go-ahead RBI single to plate Decker. Keester came around to score on a double-steal, then Macario scored on a wild pitch after Barbara drew a walk.

Light pitched the final 1.2 innings for the Aztecs, earning her second win of the year with a strikeout and a hit allowed. Hernandez pitched the first two innings, allowing three earned runs, and Cellura pitched the middle 3.1 innings with four hits, two earned runs, two strikeouts and a walk.

SDSU will travel to Cathedral City, California to take part in the Mary Nutter Classic, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 22 against No. 11 Missouri.

On Friday, the Aztecs will face Nebraska and Bethune Cookman, before closing out the tournament on Saturday against No. 1 Oklahoma.
