San Diego State forward Elijah Saunders catches a lob for an alley-oop dunk against New Mexico on Friday, Feb. 16 at Viejas Arena. Saunders 12 points were the most in a Mountain West game in his career as the Aztecs beat the Lobos 81-70.

Men's basketball tops New Mexico, 81-70, on electrifying 'blackout' night

An upside down Hawaiian state flag flies in the midst of a burned down neighborhood in Lahaina, Maui. An upside down flag signifies a state of distress. Photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023.

The impact of tourists' return to vacation in a charred Lahaina, Maui

Tents line Kaanapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii, as part of a protest advocating for dignified housing following the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires, on Dec. 11, 2023.

'It's like a jail to them': Lahaina wildfire survivors seek long-term, dignified housing solutions

San Diego State outfielder Irvin Weems slides home safely during the eighth inning against Portland on Friday, Feb. 16 at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The Aztecs rallied late, but fell to the Pilots 5-4 on Opening Day.

Baseball rallies late, but loses 5-4 to Portland in season opener

Jamals Chicken opened in the Bell Pavilion for the spring semester.

Jamal's Chicken: A 'cluck-tastic' delight

Softball sweeps through their first three games at Mary Nutter Classic

The Aztecs beat No. 11 Missouri, Nebraksa and Bethune Cookman ahead of facing two-time defending National Champion, No. 1 Oklahoma
by Eric Evelhoch, Sports EditorFebruary 24, 2024
San Diego State infielder Micaela Macario hits the ball earlier this season at the SDSU Softball Stadium. Macario has gone 5 for 10 with a home run, three runs scored and two stolen bases in the Aztecs’ first three wins at the Mary Nutter Classic.

Since 2010, the San Diego State softball team has annually traveled to Cathedral City, California, to take part in one of the most competitive west coast tournaments — the Mary Nutter Classic.

This week the Aztecs (8-5) faced No. 11 Missouri on Thursday and Nebraska and Bethune-Cookman on Friday. These three games came ahead of their showdown with No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Barbara’s three-run blast helps Aztecs top No. 11 Tigers 3-2

The Aztecs shouldn’t have still been batting in the bottom of the third inning, but after fouling off two straight 0-2 pitches, second base Micaela Macario reached on an error. Then left fielder Bella Espinoza legged out her only single of the game.

It set the table for first base Mac Barbara to work the count full, then launch her third home run of the season to give SDSU a 3-0 lead they would never relinquish against No. 11 Missouri.

Allie Light threw the first five innings, scattering four hits with a strikeout, a walk and three hit batters while allowing one unearned run. She escaped a one-out, runner on third jam in the top of the fifth by fanning one and inducing a line out to third base Katie Goldberg.

Dee Dee Hernandez closed the game out for the Scarlet and Black, giving up three hits — one was a solo home run — with a strikeout and a walk. The junior from La Crescenta, California, did not allow a Tiger runner in scoring position.

Garcia’s walk-off single sends SDSU over Nebraska, 3-2 in eight innings

The Aztecs walked it off in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single by catcher Alyssa Garcia to bring home pinch runner Elianna Reyes from second for a 3-2, extra-innings win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Light earned her second straight win, pitching the final four innings after CeCe Cellura conceded four hits and two runs (both earned) with a strikeout and a walk in four innings of work. Light notched five strikeouts to go with four hits allowed and stranded a pair of Huskers in scoring position.

SDSU had to play catch up twice, rallying from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 with next inning responses.

SDSU got its first run in the bottom of the third when Macario and Barbara each singled and stole second. Center fielder Makena Brocki cracked a one-out single to left to score Macario and tie the game at 1-1, but Barbara was thrown out at home.

The Aztecs leveled again, 2-2, in the bottom of the fifth when Brocki scored on a wild pitch.

It was SDSU’s first extra-innings game since March 9, 2023, when they knocked off Long Beach State in the opening game of the Louisville Slugger Invitational. The Aztecs have played at least one extra innings game in each of their last four appearances at the Mary Nutter Classic.

Six-run first sets table for SDSU to run-rule Bethune-Cookman 9-0

Five different players drove in runs, led by three RBIs by Goldberg, as the Aztecs earned their first five inning, run-rule victory of the season.

Goldberg went 1 for 2 with a triple, while Macario had her first home run of the season and the duo of right fielder Angie Yellen and shortstop Kate Farren each had a pair of RBIs. First base AJ Murphy also added a double.

Cassidy West pitched all five innings for the Scarlet and Black to earn her first win of the season, allowing three hits while whiffing three Wildcat battlers.
