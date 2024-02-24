Aztecs offense breaks through, takes down the Tigers in convincing fashion, 10-3

As the sun set behind the outfield walls of Tony Gwynn stadium and the first pitch drew near, the stars of the 1984 San Diego State University baseball super regional team were in the ballpark for the first meeting against Missouri in 16 years.

The Aztecs came into this game with a record of 1-3, having multiple self-inflicted losses where errors built up and the bats couldn’t get going until it was too late.

Chris Gwynn, a member of the ‘84 super regional team, spoke to SDSU players before the game.

“(Gwynn) just told us to have fun,” said outfielder Irvin Weems. “He spoke of his ‘84 team, and how they all loved and played for each other every game.”

This speech from Gwynn on playing for each other and picking up your teammate was tested early as the Aztecs starting pitcher Chris Canada battled through a 33-pitch first inning, putting the Scarlet and Black down 1-0 to start the game.

The bottom of the first was a sign of growth for the young SDSU team, as they tied the game off an RBI single from outfielder Irvin Weems.

A batter hit by a pitch later and the bases were loaded, and the opportunity would not be wasted as infielder Colby Turner roped a 3 RBI double into the left field to put the Aztecs up 4-1.

“I saw the pitch up well and put my bat to the ball,” Turner said. “ (I) just tried to keep it simple and make a play.”

SDSU struck again in the bottom of the 2nd, getting runners to 2nd and 3rd base with no outs then — capitalizing with a pair of RBIs from outfielders Shaun Montoya and Jake Jackson — the score increased to 6-1.

A Tigers offensive flurry in the top of the 3rd to put the game at 6-2 would be enough for Shaun Cole, SDSU coach, to make a pitching change, bringing in Jacob Riordon.

Riordon then poured in 4.2 scoreless innings for the Aztecs, recording 6 strikeouts and allowing 5 hits.

“This game was huge for him,” Cole said. “Tonight is why I brought (Riordon) here; this should serve as a good momentum builder moving forward.”

Extra support came for Riordon in the bottom of the 6th, where SDSU would record a 5-hit, 4-run inning to extend its lead to 10-3.

Pitcher Evan Miranda shut the door on the Tigers for the Aztecs, giving SDSU the 10-3 win over Missouri.

Tonight was a night of growth and remembrance for SDSU, kicking off the Tony Gwynn Legacy weekend games with a win in a complete team effort.

“We have become a complete, connected team and they play with an effort you can’t coach,” Cole said. “Tonight was a win for Tony Gwynn.”

SDSU men’s baseball will take on CSU Bakersfield on Saturday, and then Utah on Sunday.

Both games will begin at 6 p.m. in Tony Gwynn Stadium.