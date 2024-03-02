News This Week





The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec



The Daily Aztec
San Diego State forward Elijah Saunders catches a lob for an alley-oop dunk against New Mexico on Friday, Feb. 16 at Viejas Arena. Saunders 12 points were the most in a Mountain West game in his career as the Aztecs beat the Lobos 81-70.

Men’s basketball tops New Mexico, 81-70, on electrifying 'blackout' night

Jamals Chicken opened in the Bell Pavilion for the spring semester

Jamal’s Chicken: A ‘cluck-tastic’ delight

An upside down Hawaiian state flag flies in the midst of a burned down neighborhood in Lahaina, Maui. An upside down flag signifies a state of distress. Photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023.

The impact of tourists’ return to vacation in a charred Lahaina, Maui

San Diego State outfielder Irvin Weems slides home safely during the eighth inning against Portland on Friday, Feb. 16 at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The Aztecs rallied late, but fell to the Pilots 5-4 on Opening Day.

Baseball rallies late, but loses 5-4 to Portland in season opener

San Diego State outfielder Bella Espinoza hits during a game earlier this season at the SDSU Softball Stadium. Espinoza finished the tournament at the Mary Nutter Classic with five hits and three runs scored.

SDSU softball blanked 7-0 by nation’s premier program, No. 1 Oklahoma

SDSU Softball loses back-to-games in Purple & Gold Challenge

The Aztecs drop their first two games in the tournament against two of the hottest teams in softball despite early leads
by Silas Bravo, Contributor March 2, 2024
San Diego State utility Mac Barbara swings at bat during an inning earlier this season against Oregon. Barbara had a run in the fifth inning against McNeese in the first of two back to back games in the Purple & Gold Challenge.

On Saturday, the San Diego State softball team fell to 8-8 as they lost their first two games in the 16th annual Purple & Gold Challenge Tournament in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

SDSU opened up Saturday morning against the McNeese Cowgirls, who entered on a six-game winning streak and later faced No. 4 LSU.

The Aztecs lost a back-and-forth battle in the final inning against McNeese

SDSU was the first on the board against a 12-4 McNeese squad with a two-run home run by infielder Katie Goldberg in the top of the second. McNeese instantly responded with a two-run home run of their own to tie it 2-2 in the same inning. 

The Aztecs took the lead back in the top of the third with an RBI double by outfielder Angie Yellen to make the score 3-2.

Pitcher Cece Cellura settled in after a rocky second inning and did not allow another run before she was pulled in the fifth inning. She finished her day allowing two earned runs on four hits. The freshman has improved almost every outing and is becoming one of the more reliable arms for the Scarlet and Black.

Infielder Mac Barbara added on another run late in the top of the fifth inning for SDSU, driving in infielder Lala Macario to take a comfortable 4-2 lead heading into the last two innings. 

The Aztecs, however, couldn’t maintain their lead as the game went down to the final out. McNeese rallied in the bottom of the seventh, putting together a string of hits to win them the game with a final score of 5-4.

SDSU struggles at No. 4 LSU 9-1

The Aztecs once again struck first against the undefeated Tigers. Barbara gave the Aztecs a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the top of the first inning.

SDSU Pitcher Allie Light cruised through the first two innings, retiring six straight batters. LSU caught fire in the bottom of the third, hitting two home runs to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead. 

The Aztecs couldn’t recover from the big inning and only had one more hit on the day. SDSU fell to the Tigers with a final score of 9-1. 

The Scarlet and Black look to bounce back with a doubleheader Saturday against Louisiana Tech and a rematch with No. 4 LSU.

SDSU also plays Sunday to finish the Purple & Gold Challenge against Illinois. 

 
