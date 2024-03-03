Women’s basketball handed worst loss of the season, 100-41, to No. 24 UNLV Rebels

The San Diego State women’s basketball team was defeated 100-41 by No. 24 UNLV on Saturday afternoon at Cox Pavilion.

Forward Adryana Quezada scored a team-high 14 points.

The Rebels had six double-digit scorers, including a game-high 21 points from center Desi-Rae Young. Young also had seven rebounds and five assists.

SDSU (18-12, 9-8 Mountain West) was quadrupled by UNLV (26-2, 16-1) 28-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels made more 3-pointers (5) than the Aztecs made field goals (3) in the first quarter.

Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor drilled a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to triple up the score on the Aztecs, 51-17 at halftime.

UNLV had six 3-pointers at the half, while SDSU made seven field goals.

SDSU gave up a season-high 100 points when Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson knocked down UNLV’s 16th 3-pointer of the game in the final 30 seconds.

The basket also handed UNLV its most significant lead (59).

The Aztecs also finished with a season-low in points (41).

The Rebels had 22 fastbreak points, while the Aztecs had none.

The Aztecs will conclude the regular season against Wyoming for senior night on Tuesday, March 5, at Viejas Arena.