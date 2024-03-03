Baseball defeats Fresno State in second game of series 7-1

The San Diego State baseball team (4-6) tied the series with Fresno State (6-3) at one game each Saturday afternoon with a convincing 7-1 win.

Less than 24 hours after being bull-rushed by the Bulldogs offense in a 12-6 loss, the Aztecs put together a complete game from start to finish in what was a must-win game to keep the series victory alive.

The action on the SDSU side began from the moment the first pitch came towards home plate, with infielder Finly Bates sending a leadoff double into the outfield. Infielder Colby Turner picked up his first of four hits on the day with an RBI single to bring in Bates and make it a 1-0 Aztec lead. The lead at the end of the first would stand at 2-0 due to an RBI double from outfielder Irvin Weems.

Weems and Turner got right back to it in the top of the 2nd for SDSU, hitting RBI doubles to make the game 5-0 in favor of the Aztecs. This score would stand until the top of the 5th, where the Scarlet and Black strung together a pair of hits to make it 6-0 SDSU.

The Aztec defense put on a clinic, allowing a base hit in the 5th inning. This would be one of only five hits allowed by starting pitcher Omar Serrano en route to his nine-inning, one-run performance, going the distance for SDSU and keeping the bullpen arms rested and available for the series’ last game.

The breakout freshman for the Aztecs put the finishing touches on the game in the top of the 7th, with Bates lining a base hit and Turner bringing them both home with a 2-run home run, his first of the year, pushing the lead to 7-0. Bates and Turner combined for eight hits and 3 RBIs on nine plate appearances for the game, spearheading the offensive barrage for SDSU.

The Aztecs finished the game with consistent defense and a 7-1 win over Fresno State. This win put the series’ final game as a winner-take-all later that afternoon.

The Scarlet and Black will return home to Tony Gwynn stadium Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the red-out night against the University of San Diego.