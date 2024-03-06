When Californians can expect primary election results

Sixteen states and territories, including California, held primary elections this Super Tuesday, the largest voting day of the year outside of the November general election.

However, California voters may not find out the official results of the primary election for some time as the Registrar of Voters works to count all ballots.

California reported over 22 million active registered voters on Feb. 22, all of whom received a ballot by mail as prescribed by state law. San Diego County accounted for 1.9 million of the state’s registered voters.

Each mail-in ballot is verified by election workers through a series of steps, such as checking that the ballot signature matches with the one on file and making sure that a voter has not voted twice. California also counts ballots that arrive as late as seven days after the election as long as they are postmarked by or before election day.

The Registrar of Voters released the first set of unofficial results last night shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. These initial results included mail ballots received prior to Election Day and vote center ballots from the early voting period between Feb. 24 to March 4.

Votes cast on Election Day are counted throughout the night and into the next few days by the Registrar of Voters. Provisional ballots cast by voters who missed the Feb. 20 registration deadline but registered provisionally leading up to and on election day will be verified and counted as well.

In a press release, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters said that after election night, the next set of unofficial results will be announced by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The registrar reminded voters that all results are unofficial until they are certified by the California Secretary of State. The results have to be certified by April 4.

This story is ongoing.