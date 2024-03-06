News This Week





1
San Diego State forward Adryana Quezada lays up the ball over an UN:V defender earlier this season at Viejas Arena. Quezada led the team in scoring with 14 points in the blowout loss to the Rebels 100-41 on Saturday, Mar. 2nd.

Women’s basketball handed worst loss of the season, 100-41, to No. 24 UNLV Rebels

2
Jamals Chicken opened in the Bell Pavilion for the spring semester

Jamal’s Chicken: A ‘cluck-tastic’ delight

3
Photo Courtesy of Meet Cute Romance Bookshop

Finding love between pages: Inside San Diego's charming Meet Cute Bookshop

4
Rolling Louds 2023 festival in Los Angeles drew in a nearly sold out crowd

As Rolling Loud inches closer, SDSU students prepare to ‘rage’ to all-star headliners and a surprise Kanye West performance

5
San Diego State outfielder Bella Espinoza hits during a game earlier this season at the SDSU Softball Stadium. Espinoza finished the tournament at the Mary Nutter Classic with five hits and three runs scored.

SDSU softball blanked 7-0 by nation’s premier program, No. 1 Oklahoma

The Daily Aztec Live! March 6th, 2024

Third Daily Aztec Live! for the spring semester, featuring updates around SDSU
Byline photo of Rosalie Burich
Byline photo of Madison Cadena
Byline photo of Lindsey Brintwood
by Rosalie Burich, Madison Cadena, Lindsey Brintwood, Hayley Lawson, Adrielle Hasara, and Vivian GomezMarch 6, 2024
The Daily Aztec Live! With anchors Lindsey Brintwood, Hayley Lawson, Adrielle Hasara and Vivian Gomez.

Produced by Rosalie Burich and Madison Cadena
