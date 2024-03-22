News This Week





The Daily Aztec Live! March 20th, 2024

Fourth Daily Aztec Live! for the spring semester, featuring JMS Screening Circle, SDSU basketball and more
Byline photo of Rosalie Burich
Byline photo of Madison Cadena
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Rosalie Burich, Madison Cadena, Dominique Rocha, Vivian Gomez, Hayley Lawson, and Abigail SegovianoMarch 22, 2024
by Rosalie Burich and Madison Cadena
The Daily Aztec Live! With anchors Dominique Rocha, Vivian Gomez, Hayley Lawson, and Abigail Segoviano.

Produced by Madison Cadena and Rosalie Burich
About the Contributors
Rosalie Burich, '23-24 Multimedia Editor
Madison Cadena, '23-24 Live Producer
Abigail Segoviano, Staff Writer
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.






