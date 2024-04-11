Video: SDSU students react to potential TikTok ban

Union Grantville residents break silence on deadly shooting
Spring 2024 Associated Students election results announced
Hippie Sabotage ignites hippie culture in San Diego
FAFSA lead the intent to enroll deadline to be extended after delays
The late-night TV we know is dying
With a proposed ban, some students at San Diego State are frequent users of TikTok. Multimedia Editor Rosalie Burich shares more on how students are reacting to the latest news on the popular platform.
Video by: Rosalie Burich