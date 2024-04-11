News This Week





The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec



The Daily Aztec
1
Some residents of the Union Grantville complex have erected signs expressing their concerns about unsafe conditions. Courtesy of Laysha Regnal

Union Grantville residents break silence on deadly shooting

2
Katarina Kat Hernandez will lead Associated Students as president for the 2024-2025 academic year. Photo courtesy of Nico Pineda.

Spring 2024 Associated Students election results announced

3
Hippie Sabotage performs at the Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater on March 29, 2024.

Hippie Sabotage ignites hippie culture in San Diego

4
Graphic by Emily Augustine.

FAFSA lead the intent to enroll deadline to be extended after delays

5
Illustration by Renee Roldan.

The late-night TV we know is dying

Video: SDSU students react to potential TikTok ban

On March 13, U.S. Congress passed a bill that proposed a national ban on TikTok
April 11, 2024
by Rosalie Burich
Photo+courtesy+of+Unsplash
Photo courtesy of Unsplash

With a proposed ban, some students at San Diego State are frequent users of TikTok. Multimedia Editor Rosalie Burich shares more on how students are reacting to the latest news on the popular platform.

Video by: Rosalie Burich
