News This Week





San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee lets a shot go over his fingertips over New Mexico center Nelly Junior Joespeh. LeDee was the leading scorer versus the Lobos with 22 points in the 68-61 Mountain West title loss at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, March 16.

Men’s basketball falls in Mountain West Title game, 68-61 to New Mexico

2
New Mexico forward JT Toppin (15) grabs a rebound over San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) in the 2024 Mountain West Championship Final on Saturday, March 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Toppin scored nine of his 13 points and grabbed six of his 11 rebounds in the game during the second half.

Bad Beats: Aztecs draw dead down the stretch in Mountain West Final

3
A sign showcases a closure notice of San Diego State Universitys Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Aztec Student Union on Feb. 25, 2024.

Chipotle is out, what’s next?

4
San Diego State Mens basketball team huddles during their quarterfinals game against UNLV on March 14. at Thomas & Mack Center

Preview: SDSU vs UConn: Round 3, and the history behind it

5
Fans take out their phones to capture moments of their favorite artists performing on stage at Rolling Loud

Loyal hip-hop fans come together in Los Angeles for 10th year of Rolling Loud

Advertisement

SDSU softball takes down Colorado State in a 2-0 victory

Pitching shines as the Aztecs take down the Rams
by Trevor Speetzen, Staff Writer March 30, 2024
San+Diego+State+pitcher+Cece+Cellura+winds+up+on+the+mound+to+make+a+pitch+earlier+this+season+at+SDSU+Softball+stadium.+Cellura+played+a+strong+game+to+help+the+Aztecs+defeat+the+Rams+in+a+2-0+shutout+win.+
Christie Yeung
San Diego State pitcher Cece Cellura winds up on the mound to make a pitch earlier this season at SDSU Softball stadium. Cellura played a strong game to help the Aztecs defeat the Rams in a 2-0 shutout win.

San Diego State softball defeated the Colorado State Rams in a 2-0 shutout victory on Friday at the San Diego State softball stadium. The victory improved the Aztec’s record to 20-13 on the season.

Pitchers Cassidy West and Cece Cellura gave up a combined five hits in the seven-inning ball game while allowing zero runs. West, the starting pitcher, threw two strikeouts which ended up being the team’s only punchouts for the game.

Head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz commented on the team’s stellar pitching performance. 

“It was awesome,” Nuveman Deniz said. “Cassidy West coming out in the first, right away throwing strikes, counting the zone as we talked about doing beforehand and it was awesome and just really set the tone for us.”

Despite giving up a hit in the top of the first inning, West settled down and finished off the inning. In the bottom half of the inning, Lala Macario got a leadoff single and eventually scored off of a sacrifice by catcher Cali Decker to give the Aztecs a 1-0 lead.

For most of the game, both teams failed to score any more runs. The Rams threatened to score in the top of the third with two runners on, but West was able to get SDSU out of the inning after a fly out to right-center field.

Cellura entered the game in the top of the fourth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning. However, CSU was threatened to score again at the start of the fifth after a one-out triple by Colorado State’s first baseman Jailey Wilson.

The Rams failed to take advantage of the triple after Aztec third baseman Katie Goldberg caught a line drive for the second out and left fielder Bella Espinoza made a clutch catch to end the inning.

Cellura continued to pitch into the sixth inning. However, CSU shortstop Maya Matsubara hit a line drive right at Cellura that hit her in the leg, causing her to go to the ground and the runner to reach first base. Cellura would stay in the game and finish the inning after double play and then a groundout. 

“Luckily, it hit the padding on my cleat,” Cellura said. “It didn’t hit me like (a) square on the ankle, so I was on the floor, and I was like, ‘This doesn’t actually hurt,’ and then I was good to go.”

The Aztecs maintained their 1-0 momentum entering the bottom of the sixth and eventually extended their lead to 2-0 after a solo home run by Mac Barbara on a 2-2 count.

Cellura returned to close out the game in the top of the seventh to give SDSU a 2-0 shutout victory over Colorado State. 

Decker spoke after the game about the team’s pitching performance from her point of view behind the plate.

“I feel like our pitchers were ready,” Decker said. “We were prepared, just trying to do whatever is best for the team and they set the tone for us ultimately at the end of the day.”

SDSU’s next game will be against New Mexico in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 3 at 11 a.m.
About the Contributor
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in