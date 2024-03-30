News This Week





San Diego State University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee lets a shot go over his fingertips over New Mexico center Nelly Junior Joespeh. LeDee was the leading scorer versus the Lobos with 22 points in the 68-61 Mountain West title loss at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, March 16.

Men’s basketball falls in Mountain West Title game, 68-61 to New Mexico

New Mexico forward JT Toppin (15) grabs a rebound over San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) in the 2024 Mountain West Championship Final on Saturday, March 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Toppin scored nine of his 13 points and grabbed six of his 11 rebounds in the game during the second half.

Bad Beats: Aztecs draw dead down the stretch in Mountain West Final

A sign showcases a closure notice of San Diego State Universitys Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Aztec Student Union on Feb. 25, 2024.

Chipotle is out, what’s next?

San Diego State Mens basketball team huddles during their quarterfinals game against UNLV on March 14. at Thomas & Mack Center

Preview: SDSU vs UConn: Round 3, and the history behind it

Fans take out their phones to capture moments of their favorite artists performing on stage at Rolling Loud

Loyal hip-hop fans come together in Los Angeles for 10th year of Rolling Loud

Dominant pitching gives SDSU baseball the edge in doubleheader against New Mexico

A fantastic outing by Omar Serrano helped the Aztecs secure their 7th win of the season
by Silas Bravo, Contributor March 30, 2024
San+Diego+State+infielder+Tino+Bethancourt+lines+up+at+bat+for+the+Aztecs+earlier+this+season+at+Tony+Gwynn+Stadium.+Bethancourt+knocked+two+runs+for+the+Aztecs+against+the+Lobos+in+the+8-6+victory.+
Chinedu Nwoffiah
San Diego State infielder Tino Bethancourt lines up at bat for the Aztecs earlier this season at Tony Gwynn Stadium. Bethancourt knocked two runs for the Aztecs against the Lobos in the 8-6 victory.

San Diego State University (7-17, 3-8 Mountain West) was led by pitcher Omar Serrano and lots of quality at-bats in their 8-6 win against conference rival New Mexico (16-10, 7-4 Mountain West) on Friday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader. 

The Aztec’s win finally broke their 7-game losing streak against a red-hot New Mexico team who had won five of their last six.

The SDSU offense got going early, putting up three runs in the first inning. Infielder Finley Bates started the rally with a leadoff double and later scored on a throwing error. Infielder Tino Bethancourt knocked in two more runs to give the Aztecs a much-needed early lead.

SDSU was patient at the plate and was working the count all day, knocking New Mexico’s starter out in the fourth inning after a 2-run bomb by outfielder Irvin Weems to increase the lead to 5-0. 

The Aztec lineup battled almost every at-bat and only had one inning where a runner did not reach base, leading to the Lobo starter’s pitch count to 91 pitches in only three innings and a third.

Serrano was outstanding in seven innings, utilizing the first pitch strike. He finished his day with zero unearned runs, five strikeouts and only four hits. Serrano had great command and rarely fell behind against a dangerous Lobo lineup. His ERA now sits at a team-leading 2.91. 

As soon as Serrano was pulled, the New Mexico bats came alive, scoring four runs in the top of the 8th to put the game within one. 

SDSU responded immediately with another 2-run moonshot from Weems; his fourth home run of the year. Infielder Josh Quezada added one more insurance run with an RBI double to put the Aztecs up 8-4. 

The Lobos made things a little interesting in the top of the ninth, adding on two more runs. Despite the shaky inning, pitcher Issac Araiza closed the game out and got his first save of the season. Both Araiza and Serrano have been two of the more reliable arms in the SDSU bullpen this season.

The top of the batting order for SDSU dominated offensively. Bates finished 3-5, Weems finished 2-3 with four RBIs, Bethancourt went 3-5 with 2 RBIS and Quezada finished 2-4.

 






