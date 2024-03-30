Dominant pitching gives SDSU baseball the edge in doubleheader against New Mexico

San Diego State University (7-17, 3-8 Mountain West) was led by pitcher Omar Serrano and lots of quality at-bats in their 8-6 win against conference rival New Mexico (16-10, 7-4 Mountain West) on Friday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Aztec’s win finally broke their 7-game losing streak against a red-hot New Mexico team who had won five of their last six.

The SDSU offense got going early, putting up three runs in the first inning. Infielder Finley Bates started the rally with a leadoff double and later scored on a throwing error. Infielder Tino Bethancourt knocked in two more runs to give the Aztecs a much-needed early lead.

SDSU was patient at the plate and was working the count all day, knocking New Mexico’s starter out in the fourth inning after a 2-run bomb by outfielder Irvin Weems to increase the lead to 5-0.

The Aztec lineup battled almost every at-bat and only had one inning where a runner did not reach base, leading to the Lobo starter’s pitch count to 91 pitches in only three innings and a third.

Serrano was outstanding in seven innings, utilizing the first pitch strike. He finished his day with zero unearned runs, five strikeouts and only four hits. Serrano had great command and rarely fell behind against a dangerous Lobo lineup. His ERA now sits at a team-leading 2.91.

As soon as Serrano was pulled, the New Mexico bats came alive, scoring four runs in the top of the 8th to put the game within one.

SDSU responded immediately with another 2-run moonshot from Weems; his fourth home run of the year. Infielder Josh Quezada added one more insurance run with an RBI double to put the Aztecs up 8-4.

The Lobos made things a little interesting in the top of the ninth, adding on two more runs. Despite the shaky inning, pitcher Issac Araiza closed the game out and got his first save of the season. Both Araiza and Serrano have been two of the more reliable arms in the SDSU bullpen this season.

The top of the batting order for SDSU dominated offensively. Bates finished 3-5, Weems finished 2-3 with four RBIs, Bethancourt went 3-5 with 2 RBIS and Quezada finished 2-4.