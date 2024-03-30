Baseball win series against New Mexico in a no-hitter game, 13-0

San Diego State baseball played their second game of a doubleheader on Friday at Tony Gwynn Stadium against New Mexico. The Aztecs won against the Lobos 13-0 at the top of the 7th inning. It was the second win against New Mexico in the doubleheader, as the Aztecs had an 8-6 victory in the first game.

“It’s tough to win two games in a doubleheader,” said head coach Shaun Cole. “To be able to do that and jump on them early was huge.”

The Aztecs were able to score in five innings straight. They started strong and were able to score three runs in the first inning. Those who made the runs were second base Finley Bates, right fielder Shaun Montoya and center fielder Irvin Weems, giving the Aztecs a 3-0 run by the end of the first inning.

By the second inning, infielder Drew Rutter was able to help the Aztecs with a 4-0 lead. It did not stop there as the Aztecs scored two more runs in the third inning with the help of third base Colby Turner and first base Tino Bethancourt.

The Lobos couldn’t stop the Aztecs from scoring. They had kept their momentum carrying onto the fourth and fifth inning. In the fourth inning Montoya, Bethancourt, catcher David Whittle, designated hitter Sammy Kahler and Rutter were all able to score, leading the Aztecs to an 11-0 run.

To close out the game, Turner hit a home run which allowed Weems to score, ending the game at the top of the 7th inning with the Aztecs winning 13-0.

Starting pitcher Jacob Riordan was the star of the night with eight strikeouts. Not only did he pitch all night but he made history by being the ninth person to have a no-hitter game.

“It’s huge for him, he is a grad transfer from Arkansas Pine Bluff and from Georgia,” Cole said. “To come out here and be able to do that — it’s special for me too because we had a no-hitter last year, so to have back-to-back no-hitter in back-to-back years that’s tough to do.”

Riordan shared his emotions when it came to his performance.

“It’s just a special feeling, it’s the best way I can put it because it’s something you never even think may happen in your entire career,” Riordan said.

Riordan also shared his thoughts on Friday’s night match against the Lobos.

“It was about time the team finally exploded,” Riordan said. “This is a much more challenging team than we’ve shown up until this point. I think it was only a matter of time before things came around. Tonight, the bats came around, the defense came around and the pitching. It was just a special night.”

The Aztecs will go on the road to face the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on April 2 and April 3 at 6 p.m.

“If we can play catch on defense, put the ball in play on offense and throw strikes on the mound, we’ll be in a good place,” Cole said.