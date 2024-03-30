News This Week





San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee lets a shot go over his fingertips over New Mexico center Nelly Junior Joespeh. LeDee was the leading scorer versus the Lobos with 22 points in the 68-61 Mountain West title loss at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, March 16.

Men’s basketball falls in Mountain West Title game, 68-61 to New Mexico

2
New Mexico forward JT Toppin (15) grabs a rebound over San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) in the 2024 Mountain West Championship Final on Saturday, March 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Toppin scored nine of his 13 points and grabbed six of his 11 rebounds in the game during the second half.

Bad Beats: Aztecs draw dead down the stretch in Mountain West Final

3
A sign showcases a closure notice of San Diego State Universitys Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Aztec Student Union on Feb. 25, 2024.

Chipotle is out, what’s next?

4
San Diego State Mens basketball team huddles during their quarterfinals game against UNLV on March 14. at Thomas & Mack Center

Preview: SDSU vs UConn: Round 3, and the history behind it

5
Fans take out their phones to capture moments of their favorite artists performing on stage at Rolling Loud

Loyal hip-hop fans come together in Los Angeles for 10th year of Rolling Loud

Advertisement

Baseball win series against New Mexico in a no-hitter game, 13-0

Starting pitcher Jacob Riordan struck out the Lobos eight times
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Staff Writer March 30, 2024
The+San+Diego+State+baseball+team+celebrates+the+win+over+New+Mexico+at+Tony+Gwynn+Stadium+after+right+handed+pitcher+Jacob+Riordan+pitched+the+ninth+no-hitter+in+program+history.+The+Aztecs+ended+the+series+with+a+13-0+shutout+win+over+the+Lobos.+
Soraya Morgan
The San Diego State baseball team celebrates the win over New Mexico at Tony Gwynn Stadium after right handed pitcher Jacob Riordan pitched the ninth no-hitter in program history. The Aztecs ended the series with a 13-0 shutout win over the Lobos.

San Diego State baseball played their second game of a doubleheader on Friday at Tony Gwynn Stadium against New Mexico. The Aztecs won against the Lobos 13-0 at the top of the 7th inning.  It was the second win against New Mexico in the doubleheader, as the Aztecs had an 8-6 victory in the first game.

“It’s tough to win two games in a doubleheader,” said head coach Shaun Cole. “To be able to do that and jump on them early was huge.”

The Aztecs were able to score in five innings straight. They started strong and were able to score three runs in the first inning. Those who made the runs were second base Finley Bates, right fielder Shaun Montoya and center fielder Irvin Weems, giving the Aztecs a 3-0 run by the end of the first inning. 

By the second inning, infielder Drew Rutter was able to help the Aztecs with a 4-0 lead. It did not stop there as the Aztecs scored two more runs in the third inning with the help of third base Colby Turner and first base Tino Bethancourt.

The Lobos couldn’t stop the Aztecs from scoring. They had kept their momentum carrying onto the fourth and fifth inning. In the fourth inning Montoya, Bethancourt, catcher David Whittle, designated hitter Sammy Kahler and Rutter were all able to score, leading the Aztecs to an 11-0 run.

To close out the game, Turner hit a home run which allowed Weems to score, ending the game at the top of the 7th inning with the Aztecs winning 13-0. 

Starting pitcher Jacob Riordan was the star of the night with eight strikeouts. Not only did he pitch all night but he made history by being the ninth person to have a no-hitter game. 

“It’s huge for him, he is a grad transfer from Arkansas Pine Bluff and from Georgia,” Cole said. “To come out here and be able to do that — it’s special for me too because we had a no-hitter last year, so to have back-to-back no-hitter in back-to-back years that’s tough to do.” 

Riordan shared his emotions when it came to his performance. 

“It’s just a special feeling, it’s the best way I can put it because it’s something you never even think may happen in your entire career,” Riordan said. 

Riordan also shared his thoughts on Friday’s night match against the Lobos.

“It was about time the team finally exploded,” Riordan said. “This is a much more challenging team than we’ve shown up until this point. I think it was only a matter of time before things came around. Tonight, the bats came around, the defense came around and the pitching. It was just a special night.”

The Aztecs will go on the road to face the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on April 2 and April 3 at 6 p.m.

“If we can play catch on defense, put the ball in play on offense and throw strikes on the mound, we’ll be in a good place,” Cole said. 

 
About the Contributor
Abigail Segoviano, Staff Writer
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in