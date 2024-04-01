News This Week





San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
Some residents of the Union Grantville complex have erected signs expressing their concerns about unsafe conditions. Courtesy of Laysha Regnal

Union Grantville residents break silence on deadly shooting

2
San Diego State Mens basketball team huddles during their quarterfinals game against UNLV on March 14. at Thomas & Mack Center

Preview: SDSU vs UConn: Round 3, and the history behind it

3
Fans take out their phones to capture moments of their favorite artists performing on stage at Rolling Loud

Loyal hip-hop fans come together in Los Angeles for 10th year of Rolling Loud

4
Fans of all ages gather around and put their fingers up in hopes of a made free throw at Novo Brazil Brewing Co. at Mission Valley.

Around the Mesa: SDSU fan culture on men's basketball first-round NCAA tournament win

5
San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee readies to take a free throw during the 2024 Mountain West Mens Championship Quarterfinals against UNLV on March 14. The senior has made 19 of his last 20 free throw attempts since that contest against the Runnin Rebels.

LeDee continues historic season, sets more school records in first round win

Advertisement

Track and field competes in three different invitationals

Aztecs take home first place in 4×100 relay race and women’s 100m race
Byline photo of Mac Pham
by Mac Pham, Staff Writer April 1, 2024
Image+courtesy+of+San+Diego+State+Athletics.+%28Justin+Fine%2C+SDSU+Athletics%29
Image courtesy of San Diego State Athletics. (Justin Fine, SDSU Athletics)

The San Diego State’s track and field team competed in the Mike Fanelli Classic, the Stanford Invitational and the Arnie Robinson Invitational over the weekend.

The performance of SDSU’s 4x100m relay team highlighted the weekend. 

Aji Mybe, Jada Moore, Jada Pierre, and Hannah Waller had a 44.31 time as they won the 4x100m relay race.

The performance is also the tenth fastest time in school history.  

At the Arnie Robinson Invitational, SDSU’s Hannah Walker won the Women’s 100m race with a time of 11.35.

Her teammate, Aji Mybe finished in a close second place. 

Aztecs’ Jessica Kain finished fifth place in the women’s 1500-meter run. Riley Chamberlain (BYU) won the competition with a time of 4:11.

Kain had a time of 4:15 and broke former SDSU track and field star Lynn Kanuka for the fastest 1500-meter run by a senior.

Alex Lomeli placed fourth in the 800m race at the Stanford Invitational. Tatum Zinkin also raced in the 800m race at the Mike Fanelli Classic, placing fifth. 

The next track and field meet will be Friday, Apr. 5 and Saturday, Apr 6. at UCSD.
About the Contributor
Mac Pham, Staff Writer
Mac Pham is a Journalism major and a senior transfer student from Palomar Community College. He joined the Daily Aztec in 2023. Writing stories, story telling, reading and talking to people is something he enjoys doing, so he figured why not talk sports with that. His favorite aspect of sports writing is being an analyst and breaking down the details of a football or a basketball game. In his spare time, Mac is an avid swimmer and likes to play basketball. He hopes to be a sports writer whose calling card is writing articles filled with sports analysis. Mac is bilingual in Vietnamese.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in