Track and field competes in three different invitationals

The San Diego State’s track and field team competed in the Mike Fanelli Classic, the Stanford Invitational and the Arnie Robinson Invitational over the weekend.

The performance of SDSU’s 4x100m relay team highlighted the weekend.

Aji Mybe, Jada Moore, Jada Pierre, and Hannah Waller had a 44.31 time as they won the 4x100m relay race.

The performance is also the tenth fastest time in school history.

At the Arnie Robinson Invitational, SDSU’s Hannah Walker won the Women’s 100m race with a time of 11.35.

Her teammate, Aji Mybe finished in a close second place.

Aztecs’ Jessica Kain finished fifth place in the women’s 1500-meter run. Riley Chamberlain (BYU) won the competition with a time of 4:11.

Kain had a time of 4:15 and broke former SDSU track and field star Lynn Kanuka for the fastest 1500-meter run by a senior.

Alex Lomeli placed fourth in the 800m race at the Stanford Invitational. Tatum Zinkin also raced in the 800m race at the Mike Fanelli Classic, placing fifth.

The next track and field meet will be Friday, Apr. 5 and Saturday, Apr 6. at UCSD.