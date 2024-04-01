Men’s golf places 14th at The Goodwin

With an event that included 10 of the top 50 teams in the country and many of the top amateurs in the country, the San Diego State men’s golf team had their work cut out for them.

Although they didn’t place inside the top 10, the Aztecs still outperformed over half of the competition, placing in a tie for 14th out of 31 teams at a team total of 22-over par at The Goodwin in San Francisco, California.

Sophomore Tyler Kowack once again led the way for the Aztecs, finishing in a tie for 19th out of 168 golfers at 1-over. Kowack recorded only one birdie and five bogeys to card a 4-over 74 in his first round at The Players Club Harding Park.

Kowack bounced back in the second round with three birdies and two bogeys to card a 1-under 69. In his final round, he was even-par through his first nine holes and recorded four birdies to end his round at 2-under and 1-over for the tournament.

Senior Jackson Moss came in second for the Aztecs at 7-over. In his first round, Moss carded a 1-over 71 with three bogeys and three birdies. In his second round, the senior carded a 4-over 74 with 1 birdie and five bogeys.

In his final round, Moss started his first nine holes at 3-over before recording 3 birdies along with 2 bogeys to finish at 2-over for the round, finishing the event in a tie for 60th.

Following Moss was sophomore Pol (Chanachon) Chokprajakchat at 8-over. Chokprajakchat was 4-over through the first 14 holes of the first round before recording his first birdie to finish at 3-over. In his second round, the sophomore carded another 3-over 74, including one birdie and four bogeys.

In his final round, Chokprajakchat recorded three birdies and five bogeys en route to carding a 2-over 72 and finishing the tournament in a tie for 68th.

Coming in one stroke behind Chokprajakchat was junior Shea Lague. In the first round, Lague carded a 5-over 75 with six bogeys and one birdie. Lague carded another 5-over 75 in the second round with six bogeys and one birdie once again. In his final round, Lague finished strong, carding a 1-under 69 with three birdies and two bogeys to finish in a tie for 80th.

Rounding out the lineup for the Aztecs was junior Justin Hastings, who finished in a tie for 111th at 11-over. After carding a 7-over 77 in the first round, Hastings bounced back with a 2-over 72 that included three birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey. In his final round, Hastings carded another 2-over 72 with two birdies and four bogeys.

In the team competition, Georgia took first place at 1-under, beating out Utah by one stroke and Stanford by five strokes. In the individual competition, Utah’s Braxton Watts took first place at 5-under.

The Aztecs’ next event will be at the Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo Golf Course in Santa Cruz, California, from April 15–17.