Women’s golf places 14th in Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

After a three-week break from competition, the San Diego State women’s golf team placed 14th at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday at a team total of 41 over par.

Out of the 17 teams who teed up at the University of Georgia Golf Club, SDSU was in unfamiliar territory compared to the rest of the field, as they were the only west-coast school to compete.

That didn’t seem to bother freshman Emma Narita, as she finished in a tie for 24th place out of 90 golfers at 6-over.

In the first round, Narita carded a 2-under 70 that included five birdies, with three coming over a four-hole stretch. In the second round, Narita went birdie-less as she carded a 5-over 77 with five bogeys and 13 pars. In the final round, Narita recorded three birdies, but her six bogeys put her at 3-over for the day and 6-over for the tournament.

Finishing one stroke behind Narita was sophomore Stephanie Barbaglia, who finished in a tie for 40th place.

Through her first 12 holes in the first round, Barbaglia was even-par before carding two bogeys to finish the round at 2-over. In the second round, Barbaglia shot another 2-over 74 with three bogeys and one birdie. In her final round, the sophomore carded a 3-over 75 that included two birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.

Coming in third for the Aztecs was junior Anika Sato, who finished in a tie for 51st place at 13-over.

In Sato’s first round, she carded three bogeys and a birdie to shoot a 2-over 74. In the second round, Sato carded an 8-over 80 that included one birdie, five bogeys and two double-bogeys. In her final round, she bounced back with a 3-over 75 that included one birdie, two bogeys and a double-bogey.

Senior Andre Gomez followed Sato at 20-over in a tie for 71st place. After an 8-over 80 in the first round that included six bogeys and a double-bogey, Gomez recorded two birdies in the second round along with four bogeys to bounce back with a 2-over 74. In her final round, Gomez carded a 10-over 82 with two birdies, six bogeys, a double-bogey and a quadruple-bogey.

Rounding out the lineup for the Aztecs was senior Anna Lina Otten, who finished in a tie for 82nd place at 24-over. In her first round, Otten carded an 11-over 83 with only one birdie and six pars. In her final two rounds, Otten got back into the 70s, carding a 6-over 78 and a 7-over 79 that included 10 bogeys, two double-bogeys and a birdie.

Auburn won the team competition handily at 1-over, beating out second-place Florida by 11 strokes and third-place Georgia by 14 strokes. In the individual competition, Kansas State’s Carla Bernat took first place at 9-under.

The Aztecs will have a few days off before they tee it up again at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Course in Maricopa, Arizona, from April 3–4.