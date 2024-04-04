Hippie Sabotage ignites hippie culture in San Diego

The EDM duo Hippie Sabotage gave an entrancing performance at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on March 29.

Hippie Sabotage is composed of brothers Jeff and Kevin Saurer. The pair have been making music together since 2005. Their music mixes the beats of traditional electronic dance music with a more chilled-out approach, bringing a mellow take to it.

“I like that their music is more laid back than some other EDM I listen to,” Cesar Lopez, a concertgoer, said.

The show began with opener Kembe X. The hip-hop artist has been touring with Hippie Sabotage after releasing their joint album together titled “Sleep Paralysis.” The album combines Hippie Sabotage’s dreamy sound with Kembe X’s hip-hop.

The artist’s stage presence was enthusiastic. He came out energetically and opened with one of his more popular songs “Love is Dangerous.”

After opening the show, he told the audience that this was their eleventh show of the tour.

Up next was the second opener, Daisy Guttridge. The musician brought another genre to the tour with her pop music. She opened with her popular song, “ i found you,” and followed with “Designer Tears.”

Next, Hippie Sabotage took to the stage and opened with their song “Om” playing in the background. As the brothers made their way to the center stage, the words “Enter the unknown” were chanted over the speakers and trippy visuals of the pair were projected on the screen.

They began their set with Jeff Saurer addressing the audience and encouraging participation.

“If you have never seen us live this is what I like, I like dancing, I like singing and I like jumping,” Jeff Saurer said.

Throughout the entire show, the duo took turns with who was mixing and who was upfront on the mic. All of the guitar parts in the songs were done live by Jeff Saurer.

Each song in the set was accompanied by trippy visuals that represented the music.

They played one of their most popular songs “Devil Eyes,” which was a crowd favorite that had everyone singing along.

Later on, they played “Able to See Me,” an older song for the duo. They lead into the song by addressing the crowd again saying, “Where are all my OG Hippie Sabotage people at?”

The duo played a couple of cover songs such as a remix of Halsey’s song “Gasoline” and “Stay High” by Tove Lo.

The brothers have a personal connection to San Diego as Jeff Saurer attended the University of California, San Diego, where he wrote their remixed version of “Stay High” as his final project.

“Your Soul” was another song written by the brothers in San Diego.

“San Diego is where we really became Hippie Sabotage,” Jeff Saurer said.

They also played some of their other more popular songs like “Trust Nobody” and “Whiskey.”

“‘Whiskey’ is definitely my favorite song from them,” Javier Guerrero Espinoza, another concertgoer, said.

The pair took to the mic to lead into their next song “Trust Nobody.” They expressed their frustrations with the previous label they left back in 2023.

“We were in this horrible music contract,” Jeff Saurer said. “We had no control over our lives. To this day, I have made $0 off this music.”

The Saurer brothers closed out the performance by debuting their unreleased song “Scatterbrain.” They urged the crowd to storm to the front of the stage in which fans filled the front section of the amphitheater.

After the last song of the show, fans stuck behind chanting and hoping for an encore.

“The show was so creative and colorful,” Alyssa Lee, an attendee, said.

Hippie Sabotage still has 30 shows left on their tour.