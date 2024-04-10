Women’s golf ties for third at Wyoming Cowgirl Classic

In their last event before the Mountain West Championships, the San Diego State women’s golf team had their best placement yet this season, finishing in a tie for third at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Arizona, on April 3.

Going into the final round, the Aztecs were in seventh place before jumping four spots after carding a team total of 1-over-par 289 that put them at 13-over for the tournament.

Leading the way for the Aztecs was sophomore Stephanie Barbaglia, who had the best individual finish of her college career, finishing in a tie for fourth at 3-under.

In the first round at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, Barbaglia recorded two birdies and 16 pars en route to carding a 2-under 70. Barbaglia remained in red numbers in the second round with four birdies and three bogeys to card a 1-under 71. In the final round, Barbaglia shot an even-par 72 with two birdies and two bogeys to cap off the tournament.

Reigning Mountain West freshman of the week, Emma Narita followed Barbaglia at 2-over for the tournament. Over the first two rounds, Narita had carded a 1-over 73 and a 3-over 75 with four birdies, six bogeys and a double-bogey to sit in 29th place.

In her final round, Narita recorded three birdies and only one bogey to card a 2-under 70, jumping 13 spots on the leaderboard to finish the tournament in a tie for 16th place.

Junior Anika Sato finished one stroke behind Narita in a tie for 20th place. In the first round, Sato was even-par through her first 11 holes but recorded three bogeys and a double-bogey to end up with a 4-over 76. Sato was able to bounce back in the second round, recording three birdies and two bogeys to card a 1-under 71.

In her final round, Sato recorded two birdies and two bogeys to shoot a steady even-par 70.

Senior Andrea Gomez came in fourth for the Aztecs at 15-over. In her first round, Gomez recorded seven bogeys, a double-bogey and a birdie to card an 8-over 80. In her final two rounds, Gomez was in the 70s, carding a 4-over 76 and a 3-over 75 that included eight bogeys, three birdies and a double bogey to finish in a tie for 74th place.

Freshman Nikki Kato rounded out the group, finishing in a tie for 93rd at 20-over. Kato started the tournament with a 4-over 76 that included three birdies, three bogeys and a quadruple bogey. In her final two rounds, Kato carded a 7-over 79 and a 9-over 81, including nine bogeys, two birdies and two double bogeys.

Competing as an individual for the Aztecs was senior Anna Lina Otten, who finished in a tie for 27th at 5-over. Otten carded a 1-over 73 in the first round with four bogeys and three birdies. In her second round, the senior recorded four bogeys, two birdies and a double bogey en route to carding a 4-over 76. She bounced back in the final round with two birdies and two bogeys to card an even-par 72.

Sacramento State won the team competition with a score of 4-under, beating Long Beach State by three strokes and Boise State by 17 strokes. New Mexico State’s Emma Bunch won the individual competition with a three-round score of 9-under.

The Aztecs’ next event will be the Mountain West Championships at the Mission Hills Dinah Course in Rancho Mirage, California, from April 16–18.