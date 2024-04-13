SDSU Softball dominates SJSU in a 14-1 mercy rule win

Expected rainy weather Saturday in San Jose called for a doubleheader on Friday. An early start for the Aztecs (24-14, 11-3 MW) did not affect their play as they run-ruled the Spartans (13-21, 3-8 MW) 14-1 in a five-inning game.

Lala Macario kicked things into gear, singling to third base and stealing second base. Katie Goldberg hit an RBI bringing Macario in. Makenna Brocki also recorded an RBI hit to score Goldberg.

In the second inning, the Aztecs scored three more in a two-out rally. Macario hit her second single of the day and came home after a Mac Barbara RBI double. Cali Decker and Katie Goldberg both had an RBI single as well.

This set the Aztecs up nicely as the score was 5-1 into the fourth inning and SDSU did not stop there. In the top half of the fourth, the Aztecs logged as many hits as they scored with six.

According to the NCAA rules, to end the game via a mercy rule, the game has to go at least five innings.

The Aztecs didn’t let up and in the fifth as Angie Yellen recorded her first hit, and Brocki and Julie Holcomb collected two more hits. SDSU put up three more runs and played solid defense in the top of the fifth to close out the Spartans in early fashion.

Pitcher Allie Light earned the win and now has a 10-7 record.

This is the third time the Aztecs have mercy-ruled a team in the 2024 season. It is also the first time SDSU had 18 hits in a game this season.

The series continues Sunday, April 14, at noon.