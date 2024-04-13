News This Week





San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
Some residents of the Union Grantville complex have erected signs expressing their concerns about unsafe conditions. Courtesy of Laysha Regnal

Union Grantville residents break silence on deadly shooting

2
Katarina Kat Hernandez will lead Associated Students as president for the 2024-2025 academic year. Photo courtesy of Nico Pineda.

Spring 2024 Associated Students election results announced

3
Hippie Sabotage performs at the Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater on March 29, 2024.

Hippie Sabotage ignites hippie culture in San Diego

4
Graphic by Emily Augustine.

FAFSA lead the intent to enroll deadline to be extended after delays

5
Photo Courtesy of the Skull and Dagger Dramatic Society

A sneak peek into Skull & Dagger’s modern take on the classic ‘The Crucible’

Advertisement

SDSU Softball dominates SJSU in a 14-1 mercy rule win

Lala Macario, Katie Goldberg, and Alyssa Garcia all went three for three in the box
by Victoria Hamilton, Staff Writer April 13, 2024
The+San+Diego+State+softball+team+runs+off+the+field+celebrating+holding+a+Good+Vibes+Only+sign+earlier+this+season+at+SDSU+Softball+Stadium.+The+Aztecs+cruised+to+a+14-1+mercy+rule+win+over+San+Jose+State+on+Friday%2C+April+12.+
Christie Yeung
The San Diego State softball team runs off the field celebrating holding a ‘Good Vibes Only’ sign earlier this season at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs cruised to a 14-1 mercy rule win over San Jose State on Friday, April 12.

Expected rainy weather Saturday in San Jose called for a doubleheader on Friday. An early start for the Aztecs (24-14, 11-3 MW) did not affect their play as they run-ruled the Spartans (13-21, 3-8 MW) 14-1 in a five-inning game.

Lala Macario kicked things into gear, singling to third base and stealing second base. Katie Goldberg hit an RBI bringing Macario in. Makenna Brocki also recorded an RBI hit to score Goldberg. 

In the second inning, the Aztecs scored three more in a two-out rally. Macario hit her second single of the day and came home after a Mac Barbara RBI double. Cali Decker and Katie Goldberg both had an RBI single as well. 

This set the Aztecs up nicely as the score was 5-1 into the fourth inning and SDSU did not stop there. In the top half of the fourth, the Aztecs logged as many hits as they scored with six. 

According to the NCAA rules, to end the game via a mercy rule, the game has to go at least five innings. 

The Aztecs didn’t let up and in the fifth as Angie Yellen recorded her first hit, and Brocki and Julie Holcomb collected two more hits. SDSU put up three more runs and played solid defense in the top of the fifth to close out the Spartans in early fashion.

Pitcher Allie Light earned the win and now has a 10-7 record.

This is the third time the Aztecs have mercy-ruled a team in the 2024 season. It is also the first time SDSU had 18 hits in a game this season.

The series continues Sunday, April 14, at noon.
About the Contributors
Victoria Hamilton, Staff Writer
Victoria Hamilton is a second-year, communication studies major with a minor in journalism. Raised in the Salinas Valley, California, she grew a love for sports whether it be playing, watching, or commentating on games. Aspiring to become a sideline reporter, she joined the KCR College Radio and the Daily Aztec Sports section. Through the radio, Hamilton hosts a weekly sports radio show, color commentates on SDSU women's basketball, sideline reports for SDSU football, and hosts a podcast "Sideline Sounds." Through the Daily Aztec, she covers multiple SDSU athletic teams and interviews coaches and athletes. In her free time, she enjoys staying active under the sun, going to the gym, being with friends and family, helping out at her church, and of course watching sports.
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in