Softball goes back-to-back with 2-1 double-header victory vs San Jose State

San Diego State softball took game two of their away Mountain West series vs the San Jose State Spartans with a 2-1 victory coming from a late 7th inning go-ahead run.

The Aztecs (25-14, 12-3 Mountain West) continued their Mountain West dominance with back-to-back victories vs San Jose State on a doubleheader Friday night. The doubleheader victories put the Aztecs on top of the Mountain West standings.

In the top of the 3rd inning, the Aztecs were down 1-0 as AJ Murphy singled to right field to bring home Katie Goldberg to tie the game at one apiece.

The game stood scoreless for the next three innings until the Aztecs would break the deadlock with an Alyssa Garcia RBI single to center field in the top of the 7th inning to give the Aztecs a late lead going to the bottom of the 7th.

Dee Dee Hernandez ended the night as she retired the last three Spartan batters recording her second save of the season, as the final score 2-1 for the Aztecs.

It was another stellar pitching outing for Cece Cellura as she recorded her 7th win of the season (7-3), going for six innings pitched with four strikeouts, only allowing three hits and one earned run throughout the game.

The Aztecs continue their exceptional away performances as they improve their away record to 9-3, with a 6-1 away record in the Mountain West.

They look to complete the series sweep as they continue the series vs the San Jose Spartans on Sunday, April 14 at noon.