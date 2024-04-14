News This Week





Baseball picks up big win over UNLV, ties series at one apiece

A 5 RBI day for Brady Lavoie spearheaded the Aztecs offensive outburst
Byline photo of Jacob Fogelstrom
by Jacob Fogelstrom, Staff Writer April 14, 2024
Infielder+Finley+Bates+opens+the+Aztecs+offensive+efforts+with+a+homerun+in%0Atheir+clash+against+the+UNLV+Rebels+earlier+this+season+at+Tony+Gwynn+Stadium.+Bates+had+a+leadoff+double+for+the+Aztecs+to+help+defeat+the+Runnin+Rebels+7-5+on+Saturday%2C+April+13.
Jamie Sanchez
Infielder Finley Bates opens the Aztecs offensive efforts with a homerun in their clash against the UNLV Rebels earlier this season at Tony Gwynn Stadium. Bates had a leadoff double for the Aztecs to help defeat the Runnin Rebels 7-5 on Saturday, April 13.

The San Diego State men’s baseball team (11-23, 5-12 Mountain West) picked up a big win over UNLV (18-16, 6-11 ) Saturday afternoon, beating the Rebels by a score of 7-5.

The Aztecs struck first in this game, securing a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first due to an RBI from infielder Tino Bethancourt. This RBI from Bethancourt brought in infielder Finley Bates, who started the inning with a leadoff double.

SDSU then added another run in the second inning after a leadoff double from outfielder Jake Jackson, who was followed up by an RBI double from infielder Brady Lavoie.

Lavoie would be the key to the offensive outburst in this game for SDSU, going 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs while hitting his fourth home run of the year in the sixth to give the Scarlet and Black a 6-1 lead. 

This three-run-home run by Lavoie in the sixth inning was set up by a UNLV error, a walk and an RBI single from catcher Evan Sipe to put two runners on base.

Starting pitcher Omar Serrano would add another impressive outing to his dominant season for SDSU, recording 5.2 IP, allowing just one run, and striking out five batters. Serrano led the Aztecs in total innings pitched, ERA and is second on the team in strikeouts with 42.

The Aztecs saw their 6-1 lead slowly dwindle to 6-5 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, where Lavoie would add some insurance heading into the ninth with an RBI double to give SDSU a 7-5 lead.

The Rebels loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth with the tying run on second, and the leading run on first. This opportunity to come back for UNLV was slammed shut by closer Evan Miranda, who struck out 2 of the final 3 batters and forced the other into a flyout, giving SDSU the 7-5 win.

The Aztecs will look to take the series against the Rebels on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in Tony Gwynn Stadium.
About the Contributor
Jacob Fogelstrom, Staff Writer
Stemming from Brentwood, California, Jacob Fogelstrom is a third-year student majoring in Journalism. This is Jacob’s first year at the Daily Aztec. Prior to the DA, Jacob wrote for the LPC Express news, as well as his high school newspaper. Growing up, Jacob's life revolved around sports. His father and grandfather played college football, with his grandfather being in the Fresno State hall of fame. In his free time, Jacob likes to go to the gym, play basketball, and explore his passion of photography. Jacobs goals in the Daily Aztec are to grow his writing and tell the stories of athletes on a deeper level than simply what happens during game-day.






