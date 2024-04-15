Track and field competes in Bryan Clay Invitational and Leopard Distance Carnival events

San Diego State’s track and field competed in the Bryan Clay Invitational and the Leopard Distance Carnival on Friday, Apr. 12 and Saturday, Apr. 13.

In the 1,500-meter race in the Bryan Clay Invitational, Jessica Kain came in 26th of 175 runners, in 4:14:07, breaking her senior class record.

The time is also second on SDSU’s all-time list.

Hannah Waller had a long jump of 20’ 3, good for second in the long jump competition, matching her record.

In the 10,000-meter race, Maddie Heller came in eighth in 36:46:06. Heller’s time landed her for the tenth-fastest 10,000-meter performance in school history.

Alex Lomeli ran the 800-meter race in 2:07:61, finishing 62nd out of 120 qualified racers.

In the 800-meter race, Tatum Zinkin and Lauren Harper finished in the top 60 out of 238 qualified racers.

Harper recorded a season-best time of 2:11:66.

In the 5,000-meter race at the Leopard Distance Carnival, Maddy Parrone and Bella Peretti finished 60th and 77th respectively out of 90 qualified racers.

The next track and field meet will be the Mt. Sac Relays event from Wednesday, Apr. 17 to Saturday, Apr. 20 in Walnut, California.