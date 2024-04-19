Women’s golf places sixth in Mountain West Championship

Before the third and final round of the Mountain West Championship on Thursday, April 19, the San Diego State women’s golf team sat in eighth place out of nine teams on the leaderboard.

The Aztecs shot the second-lowest score of the day, a 1-under 287, to jump two spots on the leaderboard and finish in sixth place at 25-over as a team at the Mission Hills Dinah Course in Rancho Mirage, California.

Sophomore Stephanie Barbaglia led the Aztecs with a three-round total score of 3-under to finish in fourth place. In her first round, Barbaglia recorded four birdies along with three bogeys to card a 1-under 71. Barbaglia fell back to even-par for the tournament after a 1-over 73 in the second round, including two bogeys and one birdie.

In her last round, Barbaglia shot her best score of the tournament, a 3-under 69 that included five birdies and two bogeys. The sophomore was able to hop four spots and finish in fourth for the event.

Freshman Emma Narita followed Barbaglia, shooting a 2-over for the event and finishing in a tie for 15th place. After starting 1-over through her first seven holes, Narita recorded three birdies to card a 2-under 70 in her first round. In the second round, Narita recorded six bogeys and two birdies to card a 4-over 76.

In her final round, Narita was 3-over through her first six holes before bouncing back with three birdies to end the day at even-par and the tournament at 2-over.

Junior Anika Sato came in third for the Aztecs, finishing in a tie for 31st place at 11-over. In her first round, Sato recorded four bogeys, a double-bogey and a birdie to card a 5-over 77. Sato continued to ride the bogey train in the second round, recording five bogeys, two double-bogeys and a birdie to card an 8-over 80.

In her final round, Sato hit her stride, recording four birdies over her final nine holes to go along with two bogeys. She ended the day at 2-under and the tournament at 11-over.

Senior Anna Lina Otten followed Sato, finishing in 41st place at 17-over. In her first round, Otten recorded six bogeys to card a 6-over 78. In the second round, Otten recorded four birdies, but she also had three bogeys and four double bogeys to card a 7-over 79. In her final round, Otten shot her best score of the tournament, a 4-over 76 with two birdies and six bogeys.

Rounding out the lineup for the Aztecs was freshman Nikki Kato, who finished in 44th place at 22-over. In her first round, Kato made two birdies, four bogeys and a double-bogey to card a 4-over 76.

In the second round, the freshman recorded nine bogeys and nine pars to finish at 9-over for the day. In her final round, Kato recorded eight bogeys, a triple bogey and an eagle on the par-4 15th hole, where she holed out. Kato finished the day at 9-over and the tournament at 22-over.

San Jose State won the team title at 17-under, beating UNLV by 18 strokes and Colorado State by 19 strokes. San Jose State also won the individual title as Kajsa Arwefjall finished the tournament at 9-under.

For the Aztecs, the team won’t be able to qualify for NCAA regionals, but depending on the individual rankings, Narita and Barbaglia still have a chance to qualify for a spot.

If Narita or Barbaglia qualify, they will tee it up at the NCAA regionals from May 6–8.