SDSU crushes McNeese State, 83-52

Close Junior guard Devin Watson puts up a shot during the Aztecs 83-52 victory over McNeese State on Friday Nov. 17. Photo by Kelly Smiley Photo by Kelly Smiley Junior guard Devin Watson puts up a shot during the Aztecs 83-52 victory over McNeese State on Friday Nov. 17.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

San Diego State men’s basketball jumped out to a big first half lead against visiting McNeese State University, and came away with an emphatic 83-52 victory to move to 2-1 on the season.

SDSU scored the first nine points, and after a McNeese run made the score 13-11, the Aztecs scored 33 of the next 41 points to go into halftime with a 46-19 lead.

The Aztecs never trailed in the game, and were led by junior guard Devin Watson, who topped all scorers with 20 points to go with eight assists and four rebounds.

SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher praised his starting point guard after the game.

“He plays with a swagger about him, he’s confident, he wants to win in everything,” Dutcher said. “He’s got a winning attitude and he’s got a little toughness about him, when he’s out there playing well he makes everybody better.”

Watson attacked the rim seemingly at will, and said after the game that he was just taking what the Cowboys defense gave him.

“I was just reading the defense a lot tonight. I didn’t have to be overly aggressive, just made the right play, had my opportunities to score, had my opportunities to make my teammates better,” Watson said.

Senior forward Malik Pope added 16 points with nine rebounds, and senior guard Trey Kell had 13 points to help pace the Aztecs.

Pope was the beneficiary of multiple alleyoop passes from Watson, and said he is happy to have as his teammate.

“I’m just happy to have him,” Pope said. “He knows where he wants the ball… It’s fun he has a great IQ.”

SDSU had a 48% field-goal-percentage, while the Cowboys had a hard time putting the ball through the rim, shooting only 31% from the floor and just 15% from behind the arc.

Junior forward Quatarrius Wilson led McNeese with 15 points and eight rebounds, but couldn’t make up for a 2-15 shooting night from sophomore guard Kalob Ledoux, the team’s leading scorer coming into the game.

Dutcher said that he saw improvement on the defensive end, three nights after giving up 90 points in a loss to Arizona State University.

“Well a step forward defensively more than anything else. We emphasized it obviously,” Dutcher said. “We challenged them, talked about a level of toughness at the defensive end.”

SDSU wore turquoise jerseys during the game in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, as the color represents peace and wisdom to Native American cultures.

The Aztecs will turn around and play their next game on Monday, Nov. 20, facing off at home against Eastern Illinois University.