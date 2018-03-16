NCAA tournament at Viejas: No. 5 Clemson drops No. 12 New Mexico State, 79-68
March 16, 2018
New Mexico State came into the NCAA tournament with a record of 28-5 and on a six-game winning streak.
NMU swept through their conference tournament, and looked like Goliath in the Western Athletic Conference.
On Friday night, the Aggies looked like a 12 seed.
NMU made a run late, but ultimately could not keep up with No. 5 Clemson University, falling 79-68 to get eliminated in the first round of the tournament at Viejas Arena on March 16.
The Tigers were led by senior guard Gabe DeVoe (22 points on 10-15 shooting) and redshirt junior guard Shelton Mitchell (23 points, five assists, three rebounds).
Back-to-back three pointers from NMU junior guard Keyon Jones got the Aggies to within 60-49 in the second half, and the team would get as close as 68-62 after a 10-2 run which included eight points from graduate guard Zach Lofton (29 points, 4 rebounds).
Clemson did not back down, answering with seven straight points from redshirt junior guard Shelton Mitchell, increasing its lead back to 13 with 2:33 to play, and putting any hopes of an Aggies comeback to bed.
