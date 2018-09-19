Sexual assault reported in SDSU apartment complex

Police are currently investigating a reported sexual assault in SDSU's Villa Alvarado apartment complex.

On Sunday, university police received a report of a sexual assault in the campus apartment complex Villa Alvarado, a university spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing. University police said they are currently unable to comment on whether charges have been filed.

The victim told police they knew the suspect, according to university spokesperson Raquel Herriott.

A number of the apartment complex’s residents expressed discomfort in the fact they were not notified of this incident.

Herriott said there are a number of reasons this incident did not warrant a campus safety notification.

” … as the crime occurred days prior to the report and the suspect was known to the victim/survivor and identified by police, there was no serious or ongoing threat to the campus community,” Herriott said.