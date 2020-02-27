SDSU study abroad programs cut short in South Korea in response to coronavirus

San Diego State has decided to cancel the study abroad programs in South Korea for the spring semester due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Feb. 27 campus-wide email.

The decision to bring students back follows the California State University’s decision to suspend systemwide International Programs in Seoul, South Korea, the statement said. SDSU has also canceled study abroad programs in China. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued level three warnings for both China and South Korea.

Currently, the school is also contacting students in Italy, Japan and Iran to provide direct support, according to the email. The CDC issued these countries a level two warning. The university said students in these places can consider returning home early even as the programs continues.

The main campus will continue to operate normally, according to the university.

The email also encourages students to be aware of the status of coronavirus and travel advisories for countries they may be traveling to.

“Students, faculty and staff may be planning international travel into Asia, Europe, Mexico or other parts of the world in the weeks ahead, especially as we are approaching spring recess,” the email said. “We urge you to be attentive to travel advisories and existing regulations, and to follow the guidance provided by agencies, such as the CDC and the U.S. Department of State.”

The CDC recommends regular handwashing versus facemasks, and all students are encouraged to practice healthy habits, according to the email.

If any students have any questions related to studying abroad, they can contract the SDSU Study Abroad office at 619-594-2475 or studyabroad@sdsu.edu.

The school has also launched a web page dedicated to updates about the coronavirus.