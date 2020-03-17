SDSU students given one day to move out of campus housing

Students living on campus have one day to move out as all San Diego State residential communities will close on March 18 at 7 p.m. due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the housing web page.

In a Housing of Office Administration email, officials said this decision was made after a number of cities across California enforced shelter-in-place mandates.

“Anticipating that more cities will follow, San Diego State University will need to expedite move-out plans for students this week,” the email said.

The announcement on the housing web page said there are exceptions being made for students in extenuating circumstances.

“We recognize how difficult this accelerated timeline will be for many students,” the email said. “Exceptions will be made for those who cannot go home, those who have known health or safety risks, and for those students who do not have an alternate residence to return to.”

The email also said existing travel restrictions, bans or shelter-in-place orders also count as an extenuating circumstance.

The university will take certain measures for students who remain on campus to reduce the spread of the virus, according to the email. Such measures included limiting campus dining options and closing recreational centers.

The university also expects students to remain on campus and not bring in guests.

“Students who remain on campus will most likely be asked to move residences to ensure social distancing guidelines are met,” the email said. “Students will be moved to a single room, a semi-private bathroom and full kitchen.”

Students who stay and are on meal plan will need to stop at the Aztec Market outside of Cuicacalli Suites, according to the email.

“Pre-filled to-go containers, grab and go items, and bottled or canned drinks will be offered, and will include options for those with dietary restrictions,” the email said. “In addition to these options, we strongly encourage students to prepare their own meals to allow for social distancing.”

Otherwise, students are asked to make arrangements to return to a permanent address and move out of university housing before tomorrow’s 7 p.m. deadline.

Students will be reimbursed for the remainder of their contract for both housing and unused meal plan starting today, according to the statement. The FAQ section of the web page said Student Account Services will review student’s accounts then adjust the refund accordingly — allowing four to six weeks for processing. The refund will be processed and mailed to the address on the SDSU portal.

An updated survey was created for students to provide more information regarding their housing situation. Some questions include whether the student is from out of state, an international student or guardian scholar — along with asking if a student is able to move out by the Wednesday deadline.

Students who may suffer hardship from this time are encouraged to contact the Economic Crisis Response Team or fill out the assistance request form.

The housing web page also features the check-out procedures. Moving bins will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to housing officials. Students can return their keys using the express check out envelope.

If absolutely necessary, students can leave behind non-essential belongings, according to the FAQ section of the web page. However, the web page also said it’s not determined yet as to when students can return to gather belongings and keys still need to be returned.

Freshmen who are required to live on campus must still live on campus next year, but room selection dates for the Sophomore Housing Lottery have been postponed, according to the web page.

The university continued to receive updates and guidance from public health and other authorities to make these decisions, along with guidance from the California State University system, according to the email.

This story was updated on March 17 at 1:56 p.m. with additional information about exceptions for extenuating circumstances.